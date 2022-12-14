Read full article on original website
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
First Look: STK Dallas, Steak with a Vibe
If you're like many red-blooded Americans, you probably appreciate a proper steak. And like many others, you may also appreciate a good Instagram opportunity. After all, what's better than a perfectly cooked piece of prime beef paired with a selfie?. Mix in sleek décor, fun cocktails, plentiful sides and a...
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
WATCH: Be the highlight of your holiday party with these trendy looks
DALLAS (KDAF) — This holiday season, one clothing brand is putting a focus on trendy holiday tees, that give back. Cathy Cardenas is the founder of Hope Wear Clothing, a clothing brand that hopes to inspire others through positive messages on t-shirts while giving back to those in need.
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
The Dallas Bourbon Club Is One of DFW’s Most Exclusive Private Groups
If there is one thing to know about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that there are about 140 members and more than 3,000 on the waiting list. If you need to know one more thing about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that the club had just three members in 2017.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
WATCH: This science experiment is a fun way to keep your children entertained this holiday season
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays it is hard to find educational and healthy ways for your child to pass the time. With smartphones, tablets, and televisions ready at all times, it’s important to find ways for children to interact with one another in a physical setting. What better way to do that than with a fun science experiment?
New mixed-use development in Grand Prairie signs anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops
A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.
Hot Property: A Thoughtfully Updated Mid-Century Across from the Dixon Branch Greenbelt
The 61-year-old mid-century modern at 10242 Creekmere Dr. is a fully renovated home. But unlike many quick-turn renovations, which are meant to maximize sales, here “everything was very thoughtfully done, and done over time,” listing agent Kyle Brinkley says. The current owners moved into the Eastwood property back...
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity
Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
This Colonial Style Home in Fort Worth, Texas Looks Fantastic
While I have no desire to deal with the traffic or craziness of the Metroplex, for a home like this I would be willing to deal with that aggravation. I have always loved the look of the large pillars outside of homes that have that colonial style look to them just like this beautiful home located in Fort Worth, Texas.
Herb’s House bringing specialty coffee truck to Plano Walmart
Herb's House expects to open a coffee truck inside of the Walmart on Ohio Drive in February. (Courtesy Herb's House) Herb’s House is bringing its coffee truck, nicknamed “the Herbster,” to Plano. The Herb’s House truck will be located inside the Walmart at 8801 Ohio Drive, and it is expected to open in February, according to a spokesperson for the store. The kiosk will serve Herb’s House’s specialty coffees, teas and other drinks. The store’s specialty K-Cups will also be available for purchase. The Herb’s House coffee shop in Dallas also offers a variety of pastries and sandwiches.
We Learned Tony Danza Is in on the Joke With Elton, and More, Ahead of His Greenville Show
This weekend, Tony Danza will be showing Dallas stages who's boss. The TV legend will be bringing his Standards & Stories tour to Greenville this Saturday, Dec. 17, for a special performance at the Texan Theater in Greenville. Fans can expect several treats from the actor, as he shares stories from his career, tap dances to music played by his four-piece band, and plays songs on his ukelele.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
