Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: STK Dallas, Steak with a Vibe

If you're like many red-blooded Americans, you probably appreciate a proper steak. And like many others, you may also appreciate a good Instagram opportunity. After all, what's better than a perfectly cooked piece of prime beef paired with a selfie?. Mix in sleek décor, fun cocktails, plentiful sides and a...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

WATCH: Be the highlight of your holiday party with these trendy looks

DALLAS (KDAF) — This holiday season, one clothing brand is putting a focus on trendy holiday tees, that give back. Cathy Cardenas is the founder of Hope Wear Clothing, a clothing brand that hopes to inspire others through positive messages on t-shirts while giving back to those in need.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas

A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

New mixed-use development in Grand Prairie signs anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops

A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
getnews.info

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity

Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Colonial Style Home in Fort Worth, Texas Looks Fantastic

While I have no desire to deal with the traffic or craziness of the Metroplex, for a home like this I would be willing to deal with that aggravation. I have always loved the look of the large pillars outside of homes that have that colonial style look to them just like this beautiful home located in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Herb’s House bringing specialty coffee truck to Plano Walmart

Herb's House expects to open a coffee truck inside of the Walmart on Ohio Drive in February. (Courtesy Herb's House) Herb’s House is bringing its coffee truck, nicknamed “the Herbster,” to Plano. The Herb’s House truck will be located inside the Walmart at 8801 Ohio Drive, and it is expected to open in February, according to a spokesperson for the store. The kiosk will serve Herb’s House’s specialty coffees, teas and other drinks. The store’s specialty K-Cups will also be available for purchase. The Herb’s House coffee shop in Dallas also offers a variety of pastries and sandwiches.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

We Learned Tony Danza Is in on the Joke With Elton, and More, Ahead of His Greenville Show

This weekend, Tony Danza will be showing Dallas stages who's boss. The TV legend will be bringing his Standards & Stories tour to Greenville this Saturday, Dec. 17, for a special performance at the Texan Theater in Greenville. Fans can expect several treats from the actor, as he shares stories from his career, tap dances to music played by his four-piece band, and plays songs on his ukelele.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
DALLAS, TX

