Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back
A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”. That’s no small claim, and the study...
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections after strep A deaths
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
k12dive.com
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
Colorado's first curator of LGBTQ+ history behind new exhibit
DENVER — As survivors of the Club Q shooting testified before Congress on Wednesday about the harmful impacts of the recent rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes – it's a reminder that Colorado's history with the LGBTQ+ community has not always been positive. Rainbows and Revolutions, an exhibit inside...
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
sentinelcolorado.com
Pine Ridge Elementary creates ‘sensory hallway’ using district wellness grant
AURORA | Each year for the past four years, the Cherry Creek School District has allowed each school in the district to apply for $1,000 wellness grants, which can be used for anything related to student or teacher health and wellness. In previous years, Pine Ridge Elementary School nurse Jessica...
yellowscene.com
Two years after the Boulder Police Oversight Panel’s conception, the City of Boulder is still failing to hold the Boulder Police Department accountable to the standards of its community, Resulting in Boulder Police Oversight Panel Member, Martha Wilson Resigning in Protest
This December 15th, 2022 City Council meeting is to appoint the new Panel. In 2014, Boulder residents shut down 28th St. to protest Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson’s killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. They formed a large circle in the middle of the intersection and held their hands up high in the “hands up, don’t shoot” posture.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Colorado voters approved free school meals, but DPS hasn't opted in yet
Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which will fund free school meals for public school students. Districts will need to opt into the program.
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
rockydailynews.com
Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus
DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Longtime Arvada police officer Ed Brady named chief
Ed Brady began his career with the Arvada Police Department in 1994 and has risen in the ranks since, serving as deputy police chief since the end of 2014.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
