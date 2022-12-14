ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight

By Airiel Sharice
 2 days ago

Source: Ali Majdfar / Getty

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow.

Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m.

Anyone heading out in the morning should be cautious because freezing rain and sleet are expected.

Additionally, a glaze of ice is possible in areas west of Baltimore.

By Thursday afternoon, we should expect a transition into rain with a stronger breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s.

