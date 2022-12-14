Read full article on original website
St. Mary Medical Center’s Heart Lab Receives $1 Million Grant from Major Biopharmaceutical Company
The medical center received a grant that will go toward important procedures. One of Bucks County’s biggest hospitals was just given a large grant for their new heart lab, allowing patients to have access to lifesaving treatments. Staff writers at the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the grant.
slhn.org
Million-Dollar Gift from Easton Couple Will Fund Patient Care and Medical Education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
Founder, Owner of New Britain Engineering Consultant Firm Remembered for Contributions to His Community
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his constant work in aiding his community through several organizations. Staff writers for The Intelligencer wrote about the man’s contributions to the community. Robert “Bob” D. Gilmore, a Doylestown resident, passed away on Dec. 8 at Doylestown Hospital, one of several...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Oxford Independent Living welcomes new executive director
Marisa Romanini has joined the leadership team at Langhorne’s Oxford Independent Living as its new executive director. The Hatboro resident brings more than 15 years of senior living industry experience to the role. With this position, Romanini is returning to the world of independent living after two years of...
Fallsington Library receives prestigious grant
The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, a PPA Partner through Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, has awarded a $2,000 matching grant to support Fallsington Library’s popular Science Meets Art program in 2023. The library’s signature monthly program features unique themes that appeal to learners of all ages. Created by Fallsington...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country
Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
Bucks County Residents Hope to Get Full Access to Burlington Island as Cleanup Starts
A cleanup on the edge of Bucks County is bringing back one of the areas’s most beautiful spots, a once-pristine piece of nature. Zack Boyd wrote about the cleanup efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times. After decades of human abuse and another 50 years of being left mostly...
New Year Job Fair set for Jan. 18
RecruitmentQueen is hosting the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center Court of the Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 Old Lincoln Highway, Langhorne. The career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, retail, customer service,...
buckscountyherald.com
Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project
The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
Bucks County Board of Commissioners Approves $5.5M For Local Emergency Services
The relief money will be used to bring the units back to their original operating capacity. One of Bucks County’s most important branches of public safety is being awarded a generous amount of funds to help them in their efforts. The Bucks County Board of Commissioners allocated $5.47 million...
delawarevalleynews.com
Licensed Attorney Steals From Elderly Father In Warminster
Elderly family members will often trust family to take care of them in their remaining years of life. That means they trust them and trust is a large word. Diane Rohrman, a licensed attorney in Malvern broke that trust and almost put her own father in the poorhouse. A Bucks County jury convicted Diane Rohrman of Malvern of stealing at least $169,000 from her fathers bank accounts. She was named power of attorney and started dipping into the money almost immediately.
Silver Lake Nature Center announces events
Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road in Bristol, announced several upcoming events:. 123rd Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Join birder/naturalist Robert Mercer and a team of birders for this free event. All levels of experience, including no experience, are welcome to participate in this important citizen science national bird census. Come out for the whole day or part(s). Meet at Neshaminy State Park or at SLNC. Times/meeting locations will be confirmed upon registration. Bring your binoculars. Register online or by phone.
Montgomery County Is Recommending Masks Again As COVID Cases Rise
It’s the only locality in the region to make such a reccomendation iin several months. Montgomery County is recommending that residents mask up again as COVID cases in the county rise, the first locality in the D.C. region to make such a suggestion in several months. The case rate...
Montco School Admin Embezzled $579K, Opened Cards In Employees' Names: DA
A private school administrator in Montgomery County is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars, opening credit accounts in her employees' names, and using the money to live a lavish lifestyle, authorities say. Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, was arraigned on dozens of felony charges Tuesday, Dec. 13...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
