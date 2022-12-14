ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Fallsington Library receives prestigious grant

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, a PPA Partner through Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, has awarded a $2,000 matching grant to support Fallsington Library’s popular Science Meets Art program in 2023. The library’s signature monthly program features unique themes that appeal to learners of all ages. Created by Fallsington...
FALLSINGTON, PA
94.5 PST

This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Langhorne - Levittown Times

New Year Job Fair set for Jan. 18

RecruitmentQueen is hosting the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center Court of the Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 Old Lincoln Highway, Langhorne. The career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, retail, customer service,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project

The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Licensed Attorney Steals From Elderly Father In Warminster

Elderly family members will often trust family to take care of them in their remaining years of life. That means they trust them and trust is a large word. Diane Rohrman, a licensed attorney in Malvern broke that trust and almost put her own father in the poorhouse. A Bucks County jury convicted Diane Rohrman of Malvern of stealing at least $169,000 from her fathers bank accounts. She was named power of attorney and started dipping into the money almost immediately.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Silver Lake Nature Center announces events

Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road in Bristol, announced several upcoming events:. 123rd Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Join birder/naturalist Robert Mercer and a team of birders for this free event. All levels of experience, including no experience, are welcome to participate in this important citizen science national bird census. Come out for the whole day or part(s). Meet at Neshaminy State Park or at SLNC. Times/meeting locations will be confirmed upon registration. Bring your binoculars. Register online or by phone.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
