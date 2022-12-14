Elderly family members will often trust family to take care of them in their remaining years of life. That means they trust them and trust is a large word. Diane Rohrman, a licensed attorney in Malvern broke that trust and almost put her own father in the poorhouse. A Bucks County jury convicted Diane Rohrman of Malvern of stealing at least $169,000 from her fathers bank accounts. She was named power of attorney and started dipping into the money almost immediately.

