Related
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Shania Twain Announces a Fall Leg of Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour
Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada. "I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
‘Yellowstone': Actor John Emmet Tracy Has Us Re-Thinking the Dutton Family Attacks [Dutton Rules]
At the very end of a conversation with Yellowstone actor John Emmet Tracy, he says something that has us re-thinking everything we though we knew about who attacked the Dutton family to end Season 3. Sure, it's old news, right? We won't spoil it here, but one man admitted to...
Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video
Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film. A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their...
The Top 5 Finalists of ‘The Voice,’ Season 22
The Top 5 finalists of The Voice, season 22, were revealed on Dec. 6, representing three singers from coach Blake Shelton’s team and one each from Camila Cabello and John Legend’s team. In between live performances by coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend and special guest Carly Pearce,...
Here’s a Sneak Peek of Little Big Town Performing on ‘A Home for the Holidays’ [Watch]
CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will...
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
Leslie Jordan’s Swanky Hollywood Condo for Sale for $1.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area. The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire...
