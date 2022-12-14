ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album

After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest

One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Shania Twain Announces a Fall Leg of Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada. "I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
