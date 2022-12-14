Read full article on original website
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
Groups ask federal government to protect coyotes based on similarity to Mexican gray wolves
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comment from NM Game and Fish. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of environmental protection organizations is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list coyotes as “endangered.” Their claimed reasoning: People keep killing Mexican gray wolves after mistaking them for coyotes. Mexican gray wolves are currently […]
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear
Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
a-z-animals.com
How Did a Grizzly Bear Wash Up on a Beach Near Seattle?
To this day, scientists don’t know precisely how a grizzly bear washed up on a beach in Seattle. There wasn’t any sign of bullet wounds or trauma on the carcass to show that the little bear had been poached. Instead, it is thought that the little bear drowned in the recent devastating floods in Montana, and the grizzly bear’s body washed up on the beach in Washington.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
How to be a Great Houseguest in a Montana Home
When it comes to staying in a Montanan's home, there are dos and don'ts. The dos are obvious and apply to every American home, you bring gifts, make your bed, offer to help in the kitchen— I could go on and on. It's the don'ts that are more tricky, especially in this state. If you want to be a great houseguest in a Montana home, here are 5 things NOT to do:
Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue
A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled that the State of Montana’s plan to “harvest” as many as 456 wolves can proceed because two organizations which challenged the state’s wolf hunting rules were unable to prove that Montana’s wolf population would be permanently harmed by the increased hunting, which includes the use of snares. […] The post Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Montana
Montana is a popular destination for tourists, but it’s also home to a staggering number of ranches and farms. In fact, Montana has the third lowest population density of any state in the United States and the eighth smallest population. Despite this tiny population, the Big Sky state comes in fourth largest in terms of land area. Located just north of Wyoming, and sharing a vast northern border with Canada, Montana is among the mountain west states. But, only the western half of the state can be described as mountainous, while the eastern half consists mostly of prairie. So, in all that vastness, just where is the highest point in Montana?
wtaj.com
In just five US metro areas, EVs could save 2,500 lives annually
minecreek.info
Becomes president of the Confederate States of America
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee. The largemouth bass is one of North America’s most popular game fish, mainly due to its impressive size and rather feisty nature, making it a thrill of a catch. It’s also an incredibly accessible fish, especially in the Volunteer State, Tennessee, where many of the state’s lakes are stocked with largemouth bass year-round. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Tennessee? How does it compare to the world’s largest specimen? Let’s take an in-depth look below.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions Location: Where Do Mountain Lions Live?
You have seen them in the movies. And you have likely read stories about mountain lion attacks on people. So, it may feel like mountain lions are everywhere. However, there are far fewer mountain lions than one might think. The chances of you running into one are slim, especially since they are a stealthy predator. But if that’s the case, where might you see them? In the article below, we explore the areas where mountain lions live.
