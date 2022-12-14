NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO