New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
Vieux Carré Children's Second Line rolled down Royal Street on Dec. 15

The Vieux Carre Children's Second Line With Santa rolled down Royal Street on Thursday, Dec. 15. This annual event is hosted by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and the New Orleans Police Department's 8th District for the second-graders at Homer A. Plessy Community School. There was a second-line parade with the Riverwalk Jazz Band from the school to NOPD’s 8th District station. Students also enjoyed Christmas carols, tree decorating, sweet treats and refreshments.
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured one man on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets around 11:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say

Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
Crescent City Classic Christmas in Lafreniere Park run/walk draws nearly 1,000

Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers from across the New Orleans area took part in the 2-mile Crescent City Classic Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk, which was all decked out for the holidays. After the race, participants got an exclusive access to the lights display. Dominic Maley was the top male finisher, and Haley Fayetteville was the top female finisher.
Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting. Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital...
Thousands confirmed without power in Greater New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of residencies and businesses in the New Orleans area are currently without power after a series of severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Entergy New Orleans is reporting:. approximately 21,200 without power in Jefferson Parish. 9,200 without power in Orleans Parish. 4,000...
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
