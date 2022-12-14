Read full article on original website
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
RTA makes temporary changes to service to accommodate Jingle on the Boulevard Parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announces temporary service changes to accommodate Saturday’s Jingle on the Boulevard Parade. RTA officials say beginning at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 17, there will be temporary adjustments to several bus routes due to the Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.
Pair of shootings in New Orleans keep police busy
A woman was shot in the arm sometime after 1am near St. Andrew and Freret Streets. The female victim was taken by a private car to a local hospital for treatment.
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
New Orleans Inspector General urges nationwide search for new NOPD chief
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hold a transparent national search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
Vieux Carré Children's Second Line rolled down Royal Street on Dec. 15
The Vieux Carre Children's Second Line With Santa rolled down Royal Street on Thursday, Dec. 15. This annual event is hosted by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and the New Orleans Police Department's 8th District for the second-graders at Homer A. Plessy Community School. There was a second-line parade with the Riverwalk Jazz Band from the school to NOPD’s 8th District station. Students also enjoyed Christmas carols, tree decorating, sweet treats and refreshments.
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured one man on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets around 11:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
Crescent City Classic Christmas in Lafreniere Park run/walk draws nearly 1,000
Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers from across the New Orleans area took part in the 2-mile Crescent City Classic Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk, which was all decked out for the holidays. After the race, participants got an exclusive access to the lights display. Dominic Maley was the top male finisher, and Haley Fayetteville was the top female finisher.
Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting. Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital...
NOPD officer back on duty after being shot while being robbed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer has returned to work after being shot while off-duty in Mid-City back in October. Officer Louis Blackmon was the victim of an armed robbery around 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of North Rendon Street. This content is...
Thousands confirmed without power in Greater New Orleans Area
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of residencies and businesses in the New Orleans area are currently without power after a series of severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Entergy New Orleans is reporting:. approximately 21,200 without power in Jefferson Parish. 9,200 without power in Orleans Parish. 4,000...
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Impaired driver who plowed into bicyclists near Mardi Gras route in 2019 is re-sentenced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drunk driver who hit nine bicyclists near a Mardi Gras parade route in 2019 is resentenced. Tashonty Toney killed Sharee Walls and David Hynes after veering into a bicycle lane close to where Endymion had just passed. He was originally sentenced to 91 years. A...
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
