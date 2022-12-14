ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

All hands on deck for Syracuse DPW amid winter storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s all hands on deck for the Syracuse DPW the night of a snowstorm. As the day crew clocks out, it’s go time for the night crew, gearing up for a long 12-hour shift. Among the plow drivers is Robert Mendiola. He’s been doing...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Snow winding down; roads improving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a wintry mess early Friday. Thankfully the snow is tapering, and roads are improving. Let’s breakdown the tail end of the storm. Snow is lighter Friday evening and tapers off Friday overnight. Any additional snow this evening from Syracuse east is light, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about

(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Stuff-A-Bus to support the Salvation Army in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and that’s exactly what local organizations are doing by teaming up to “stuff a bus” with Christmas toys in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau program. Major Charles Roberts, Syracuse Salvation Army director of county...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Lake effect takes aim at the Tug Hill this weekend

After a widespread significant bout of wintry weather, 5 to 10+” of snow, late this week, some contend with more significant, localized lake effect snow over the weekend and beyond!. There are already Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario over the weekend into...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Storm update: When’s the worst and how much?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday. The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening. Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night.
SYRACUSE, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

“Food for Families” at Tops in Fayetteville

(WSYR-TV) — It’s a little hard to believe, but Food Bank of Central New York tells us that more than 162,000 people will go to bed hungry tonight just here in Central New York alone. That’s why we are joining Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia for “Food for Families,” the campaign to support our local food bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

