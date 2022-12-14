Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Related
localsyr.com
All hands on deck for Syracuse DPW amid winter storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s all hands on deck for the Syracuse DPW the night of a snowstorm. As the day crew clocks out, it’s go time for the night crew, gearing up for a long 12-hour shift. Among the plow drivers is Robert Mendiola. He’s been doing...
localsyr.com
Snow winding down; roads improving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a wintry mess early Friday. Thankfully the snow is tapering, and roads are improving. Let’s breakdown the tail end of the storm. Snow is lighter Friday evening and tapers off Friday overnight. Any additional snow this evening from Syracuse east is light, a...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
newyorkupstate.com
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
localsyr.com
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about
(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
Syracuse preps for the snow: new tools and parking priority enforcement
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls. “New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and […]
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
localsyr.com
Stuff-A-Bus to support the Salvation Army in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and that’s exactly what local organizations are doing by teaming up to “stuff a bus” with Christmas toys in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau program. Major Charles Roberts, Syracuse Salvation Army director of county...
localsyr.com
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
localsyr.com
Lake effect takes aim at the Tug Hill this weekend
After a widespread significant bout of wintry weather, 5 to 10+” of snow, late this week, some contend with more significant, localized lake effect snow over the weekend and beyond!. There are already Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario over the weekend into...
localsyr.com
Storm update: When’s the worst and how much?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday. The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening. Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
localsyr.com
“Food for Families” at Tops in Fayetteville
(WSYR-TV) — It’s a little hard to believe, but Food Bank of Central New York tells us that more than 162,000 people will go to bed hungry tonight just here in Central New York alone. That’s why we are joining Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia for “Food for Families,” the campaign to support our local food bank.
Comments / 0