Drive-thru food pantry to be at Loudonville High School on Friday

LOUDONVILLE − The Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be at the Loudonville High School fieldhouse parking lot at 10 a.m. Dec. 16, according to a news release.

The pantry will give out a variety of fresh produce along with other items until the supply is gone.

The distribution will be drive-thru with volunteers putting food into vehicles. Trunks should be empty for easy accessibility.

The food bank is served by volunteers in the community and the Ashland First Church of the Brethren. If you have questions, call Diane Cawood 330-636-1914 ext. 1605.

