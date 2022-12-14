Read full article on original website
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
VIDEO: Police seek information after Xenia house is struck by gunfire
When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with several of the residents and learned that a house located in the 400 block of Stelton Road had been struck by three bullets.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Two hospitalized after Preble County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two cars crashed at the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike around 9 p.m.
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Darla
Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Darla is a 6-year-old dog with a lot of love to give and a lot of love for treats, according to her handlers at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police close I-71/75 in Covington after semi-truck crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Covington Police have announced that northbound I-71/75 will be closed from 12th Street on while Cincinnati police work on clearing the crash from the Brent Spence Bridge. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
Ohio man’s body identified in 31-year-old cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
