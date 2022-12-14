Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
qcnews.com
Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn't notice 'extra security' following shooting
Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday's mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
Man charged with shooting gun at Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson show due in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man charged with firing a gun at the Comedy Zone before comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to take the stage in July, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle. Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people who robbed west Charlotte Family Dollar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte. The incident just happened last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Cantwell Street, right near Freedom Drive. Detective...
qcnews.com
'I was devastated.' $16,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cornelius church
The irony in this is that Tim was planning on moving the equipment to a brand new trailer in January. The trailer is one that wouldn't be stolen and would be too big for people to break in.
qcnews.com
Statesville PD upgrades charge to first degree murder after Thanksgiving shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a Thanksgiving shooting of a man is now murder, and they’re still looking for suspects. Statesville officers responded to a call for help on Nov. 24 before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. A report said some shot a man riding a dirt bike.
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
qcnews.com
Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition
Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone.
2 arrested after young girl dies from ‘probable drug overdose’ in North Carolina
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City for an unconscious patient.
1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a serious crash that shut down an Uptown Charlotte street Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead Graham Street around 2:30 p.m., which had been blocked with police tape between 10th Street and Seventh Street. One person was seriously hurt...
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash.
qcnews.com
Salisbury PD catch bank robbery suspect
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police investigators have arrested Salisbury resident Johnny Dejuan Mann on Wednesday. Authorities charged the 56-year-old Mann with common law robbery following a Tuesday incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. A magistrate gave Mann a bond of $50,000.
qcnews.com
Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
qcnews.com
Cornelius church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
CORNELIUS, NC. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tim Hill got a surprise afternoon notification on his Ring app. In minutes, he learned his property was gone. “Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said. Tim watched on his phone for just a few seconds as a stranger opened...
qcnews.com
Making Spirits Bright: Charlotte Santa signs with hearing-impaired children
That's why one group brought a very special elf to Northlake Mall recently, to make sure every kid gets their request in.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
