Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn't notice 'extra security' following shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle. Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition

Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Salisbury PD catch bank robbery suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police investigators have arrested Salisbury resident Johnny Dejuan Mann on Wednesday. Authorities charged the 56-year-old Mann with common law robbery following a Tuesday incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. A magistrate gave Mann a bond of $50,000.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

