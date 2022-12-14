Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: December 16 - 23, 2022
Christmas at Dunbar House: An Olde Family Dunbar Christmas is at the historic Dunbar House complete with acting, poetry, music, and singing. Today & Saturday, 5 to 7pm and Sunday 3 to 5pm. There is no cost. Million Dollar Quartet: This brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins,...
UPDATE: Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other juveniles injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — UPDATE @ 5 p.m.:. A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver,...
dayton.com
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
wyso.org
Behind the Groove - 12/15/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by DJ Payday sitting in for Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Blue Book' by Tom Harley Campbell
Tom Harley Campbell returned to WYSO to discuss his new thriller, Blue Book, set mostly in Dayton. Campbell's protagonist, John Burke, thought he was retired from investigating homicides for the Dayton Police. His restful retirement idyll ends abruptly when a teenager turns up at the police station asking for him.
peakofohio.com
Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative
The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
Sidney Daily News
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
wyso.org
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
beavercreekbeacon.com
The Official School News Site of Beavercreek High School
The Beavercreek Choir went to Franklin, Ohio, and sang some of their songs to the people at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3809. The choirs that went to the VFW consisted of the Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, Chorale, and Cordially Yours. The Women’s choir sang the national anthem, Come on down, and The 12 days of Christmas. The men’s choir sang the Wellerman song, the Chorale sang Dry bones, Silent Night, and Jingle bells, and the Cordially Yours acapella group sang Wonderful Christmas time. The veterans watching truly enjoyed the BHS choirs singing to them, and even joined in one Chorale’s songs. During our interview, I asked Amber Hoyt, a senior this year in choir, what the experience was like for her. “It was absolutely amazing. The energy at the VFW concert is different from other concerts I’ve been to, it feels happier and cheerful. The veterans watching seemed to like what we were singing, and that made me thrilled. I got to sing with my friends in choir, and it was in front of an amazing audience. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.” The VFW was a small facility, and the choirs were able to make it come alive with music. The next concert will be in January, where Chorale, Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, and Cordially Yours will be singing, as well as the Concert choir, Treble choir, and Friends show choir.
wyso.org
Application denied for Greene County solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
peakofohio.com
Council learns of two grants awarded to Bellefontaine
The recent awarding of two grants was the highlight of the final Bellefontaine City Council meeting of 2022 Tuesday evening. The SAFER grant, totaling $880,000 and payable over three years, is from FEMA that will enable the city of Bellefontaine to hire three new firefighters. These hires will enable the fire department to add one firefighter to each shift and will cover all their compensation including benefits.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
