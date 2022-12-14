Kanye West still considers himself a prophet, even as the disgraced rapper’s disciples have dwindled from a rapt crowd to a few sparse holdouts. But perhaps no person is more determined to be the last one standing by Ye’s side than one of his biggest internet stans: Kanyewestlover911. “Ppl see me as the biggest Kanye fan/defender,” they tell Rolling Stone via direct messages. “There are people probably bigger fans than me. Through the best and the worst times I’ve been with Ye.” No one knows who runs the kanyewestlover911 TikTok account. They could be 16, or 60, a woman, or a man,...

