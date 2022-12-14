Cardano is a struggling Ethereum killer that has failed to gain traction. Its total NFT volume sales have been in a freefall. Cardano DeFi volume has also fallen sharply. Cardano has been one of the top disappointments in 2022. After going bonkers in 2021, ADA price has plunged by more than 89% from the highest level in 2021. Cardano’s market cap has plunged from more than $90 billion to slightly above $10 billion.

2 DAYS AGO