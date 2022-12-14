ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
classicfm.com

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Buddy Holly Songs

For fans of Weezer, the name “Buddy Holly” is especially familiar. Holly is also well known amongst music listeners who enjoy rock and roll songs from the 1950s. Truly, Holly is something of a legend in popular music. With his horn-rimmed glasses, skillful pop hits and that memorable name, the artist is synonymous with a formative era of rock today.
IOWA STATE
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Black Crowes

When hearing the name The Black Crowes, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the famous black crow that symbolizes words like transformation. While many may think of the crow as a bad omen, Native Americans saw them as a symbol of good fortune, the latter of which seemingly rings true for the successful rock band.
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley

Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Pitchfork

Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen

Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
StyleCaster

Leon Bridges Reveals Tours & Recording Studios Can Be ‘Kind of Gross’—Here’s How He Creates a ‘Good Vibe’

When Leon Bridges wrote the soulful, reflective song “River” eight years ago, he dreamt of making a career in music but never thought it would happen. Playing small-time gigs every Tuesday night at the Magnolia Motor Lounge in Forth Worth, Texas, he’d be lucky to get more than 20 people to his shows. Bridges grew up with very little and his parents separated when he was seven. He cleared tables at restaurants to support his family and lived with his mom at home. Then, after she lost her job in the medical field, he took up a second one washing...
TEXAS STATE
Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
theaterpizzazz.com

The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse

An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy