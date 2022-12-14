Read full article on original website
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
The Top 10 Buddy Holly Songs
For fans of Weezer, the name “Buddy Holly” is especially familiar. Holly is also well known amongst music listeners who enjoy rock and roll songs from the 1950s. Truly, Holly is something of a legend in popular music. With his horn-rimmed glasses, skillful pop hits and that memorable name, the artist is synonymous with a formative era of rock today.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
Behind the Band Name: The Black Crowes
When hearing the name The Black Crowes, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the famous black crow that symbolizes words like transformation. While many may think of the crow as a bad omen, Native Americans saw them as a symbol of good fortune, the latter of which seemingly rings true for the successful rock band.
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Nicholas Jamerson Teams Up With Maggie Noelle Of Magnolia Boulevard For Bluesy Winter Jam, “I Love Blue”
Nicholas Jamerson is doing it all nowadays. The lead singer for Sundy Best announced recently that he has an album in the works, titled Peace Mountain, and he dropped the title track for the project back in November, featuring Charles Wesley Godwin. And on top of that, Sundy Best announced...
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
Leon Bridges Reveals Tours & Recording Studios Can Be ‘Kind of Gross’—Here’s How He Creates a ‘Good Vibe’
When Leon Bridges wrote the soulful, reflective song “River” eight years ago, he dreamt of making a career in music but never thought it would happen. Playing small-time gigs every Tuesday night at the Magnolia Motor Lounge in Forth Worth, Texas, he’d be lucky to get more than 20 people to his shows. Bridges grew up with very little and his parents separated when he was seven. He cleared tables at restaurants to support his family and lived with his mom at home. Then, after she lost her job in the medical field, he took up a second one washing...
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
