ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

You Can Visit U.S. National Parks For Free On These Days In 2023

By Sarah Kuta
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

From the geysers of Yellowstone to the sweeping vistas of the Grand Canyon, our country’s national parks really put on a show. And, for five days in 2023, admission to these majestic, protected landscapes will be totally free, making it even easier to get out and enjoy them.

The National Park Service recently announced its fee-free days for 2023, which are spaced pretty evenly across the year. Mark your calendars for:

  • Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • April 22 – First Day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
  • Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

On these days, you won’t need to pay an entrance fee or flash your annual pass at the gates — you can simply drive, bike or walk right in and start exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYWuX_0jiQU8Jv00
National Park Service/Jim Peaco

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” says Chuck Sams, National Park Service director. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

The free days are part of the park service’s mission to open up access to public lands to everyone and encourage more outdoor recreation. Though the majority of America’s national parks are always free to enter, no matter the day, around 100 of them charge an entrance fee that ranges from $5 to $35.

Keep in mind that national parks — especially the most popular ones — tend to get busy on the annual fee-free days, so you’ll want to plan your adventures accordingly. Arriving early or late in the day, heading to off-the-beaten-path areas within the park, camping in the backcountry and carpooling are some of the best ways to avoid the crowds. (And there will likely be crowds: Last year, some 297 million people visited national parks throughout the year!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBtFk_0jiQU8Jv00
National Park Service

If you can’t make the free days work with your schedule, the $80 annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass is a good alternative. It’s obviously not free, but if you plan to make a lot of national park visits throughout the year, it can make the per-day price much more affordable than paying the entrance fee each time. The pass offers unlimited trips to more than 2,000 federally managed recreation areas, including all of the national parks, for yourself and anyone you choose to bring along in your vehicle.

Also, if you qualify, you may be able to snag a free or discounted pass. The park service offers perks to all students in the fourth grade, senior citizens, people with disabilities, military veterans, Gold Star families and active members of the U.S. military and their dependents.

Happy hiking!

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

National Park Service Reveals Entrance Fee-Free Days for 2023

The National Park Service often waives entrance fees for national parks on significant days of commemoration or celebration throughout the year. It’s part of an initiative to increase attendance at the parks and promote public access to outdoor recreation. Looking ahead to 2023, it was just announced that five entrance fee-free days are officially on the calendar.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teenager Launches Dead Tree Into the Grand Canyon

Let’s face it, teenagers aren’t typically known for making the best decisions. However, one TikTok video shows one teen boy taking this to another level, dangerously hurling a dead tree off the rim of the Grand Canyon. Many would view it as common sense that we don’t throw...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Morons Roasted for Launching Rocks Over the Rim of the Grand Canyon

It looks like it’s time for another edition of moron tourists pulling dangerous stunts at one of our nation’s gorgeous national parks. This time it’s a shocking moment at the Grand Canyon. A moment that brings to mind the recently created term “tourons”. A term that is now going viral as videos of daft tourists making bad decisions continue to make their way online.
outsidemagazine

“Sustainable and Accessible”: All-Terrain Wheelchairs Arrive in Parks

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Bill McKee was an avid outdoorsman: in 10 years of vacations to Colorado, he and his sons fished backcountry streams, hiked for miles, and summited several fourteeners, until a motorcycle accident in 2002 put him in a wheelchair. Afterward he felt unable to do many of the things he loves most. Trying the Action Trackchair, a beefy, battery-powered wheelchair with tank-like treads, last year changed that.
GEORGIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
BoardingArea

Hakið: The Main Viewpoint of Þingvellir National Park in Iceland

Amazingly breathtaking views await visitors at the viewpoint at Hakið, which is located near the visitor centre of Þingvellir National Park — which was founded in 1930 in southwestern Iceland — and is a short walk from the main parking lot; and it is the first of multiple parts of the incredible experience of enjoying the park and what it offers.
actiontourguide.com

Does Bryce Canyon Have Tours?

While Bryce Canyon doesn’t offer ranger-guided tours, there are plenty of private companies that will show you the ins and outs of the national park. You’ll have to do a little shopping and compare prices to figure out which Bryce Canyon tour is best for you. Many of these are bus tours, so you won’t need to bring your car to the park, but they can be a little crowded. In today’s post-Covid world, many visitors are choosing to use self-guided audio tours instead of traditional guided ones so they can go at their own pace, but there are plenty of reasons to give standard tours a try as well.
Simplemost

Simplemost

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy