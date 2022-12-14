COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO