KKTV

WATCH: 2 kids reportedly die from 'Group A' strep in Colorado

WATCH - Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts. Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Colorado Springs, Colorado

Looking for the perfect base to explore the natural beauty of Colorado? Fill your itinerary with all of the best day trips from Colorado Springs! Resting at the Eastern foot of the Rockies, Colorado Springs offers easy access to Pike National Forest and Pikes Peak, home to some of Colorado’s top sights.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pattonvilletoday.com

Colorado Springs Shooting Shakes The States

On Saturday November 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into a predominantly gay club called Club Q and opened fire with a long rifle. The shooting killed five people and injured 19 others. This tragedy has shaken the nation as a whole, and especially queer communities. Many have equated this to the Pulse Night Club Shooting that happened back in 2016.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 300 new jobs coming to Colorado Springs; more details expected Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What's described as a major economic development company expansion that will create hundreds of high-quality jobs in the Pikes Peak region is coming to the city. Chamber of Commerce Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioners' chairman Stan VanderWerf, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Johnna The post More than 300 new jobs coming to Colorado Springs; more details expected Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy

The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway after sprinkler system puts out small fire at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a sprinkler system put out a small fire in a utility area at Colorado College. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an "automatic fire alarm," just after 7 a.m. in Mathias Hall. Crews said the small fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system. The post Investigation underway after sprinkler system puts out small fire at Colorado College appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family displaced following overnight house fire in Black Forest

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is having to find another place to stay temporarily, after a fire broke out inside their Black Forest home. Black Forest Fire Rescue crews were called to the home on the 13000 block of Pinery Dr., around 12:51 Wednesday morning. Officials say the fire started in a The post Family displaced following overnight house fire in Black Forest appeared first on KRDO.
BLACK FOREST, CO

