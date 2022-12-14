Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge's "Spoiler Alert" Is a Moving Tribute to "Deep, Complicated Love"
Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) was an entertainment journalist at TV Guide when he first locked eyes with photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) across a heatwave of neon-clad partygoers in a New York City bar in 2001. In "Spoiler Alert," an intimate — and, at times, whimsical — retelling of their real-life love story, Michael and Kit spend 14 years living out their rom-com romance. As viewers, we witness everything from their first kiss (over cocktails on a kaleidoscopic dance floor) to the first time Michael meets Kit's parents, Marilyn Cowan (Sally Field) and Bob Cowan (Bill Irwin).
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Mishael Morgan leaves The Young and the Restless and joins Chicago MED
Fans of The Young and the Restless noticed Mishael Morgan missing from Genoa City as Amanda Sinclair in late summer and rumors began flying when Morgan's name was no longer in the opening credits. The actress initially said she was taking some time off and would return so viewers assumed she was on vacation. Soon after came the news that Morgan was going on recurring status and she wanted to "take a step back" from the soap. She said she had been thinking about it since December of last year and spoilers began announcing Amanda's return.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal Sally Spectra will have a lot of explaining to do when Victor Newman digs into her past.
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Fans Believe Spoilers Indicate Jesse Loses
Will Jesse Lopez make it to the Final Tribal Council in 'Survivor' Season 43? Some fans are worried that alleged spoilers point toward him losing the game.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Ecstatic Over Greg's Reported Season 2 Return
Season 1 of "CSI: Vegas" serves as a sort of hybrid sequel and reboot to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" in its original incarnation. Whereas some of its younger characters are entirely new to the world of "CSI," this latest franchise entry notably brings back Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and Gil Grissom (William Petersen), who were previously key players on "CSI" in the 2000s and through the 2010s.
The Forgotten Married... With Children Spin-Off Attempt That Starred Keri Russell
There are plenty of newer TV viewers out there who have no idea what it was like to have "Married... with Children" on the air, back in the day. The show, which could have been labeled "America's anti-family," knew no boundaries when it came to pushing hard against the so-called "politically correct." The series starred Ed O'Neill as Al Bundy, father to kids Bud (David Faustino) and Kelly (Christina Applegate) and far-from-loving husband to Peggy (Katey Sagal). Its backward take on the American sitcom family led not only to its popularity but also a few tries at a spin-off series.
‘The Resident’ Fall Finale Exclusive Preview: Padma Runs Away From Her Babies
Padma has pulled off onto the side of the road to call AJ and the boys in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 6 episode of The Resident. AJ tells Padma that her “text was vague” and asks where she is. Padma says that her van broke down in Savannah, and she couldn’t get it into a shop until this morning.
Sonic Fans Are Buzzing Over Pirate Jack's Voice On Sonic Prime
Outside of his home medium of video games, Sonic the Hedgehog has done rather well for himself. Most recently, he's thrived at the cinema in two full-length live-action films all his own, featuring the voice talent of comic book historian Ben Schwartz as the "Blue Blur" himself. Of course, Sonic has also maintained a prominent place in the world of television at the same time, which he's occupied for decades now. Following in the footsteps of such titles as "Sonic X" and "Sonic Boom," among several others, came Netflix and Man of Action's "Sonic Prime" on December 15, 2022, to keep the trend going.
