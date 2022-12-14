Fans of The Young and the Restless noticed Mishael Morgan missing from Genoa City as Amanda Sinclair in late summer and rumors began flying when Morgan's name was no longer in the opening credits. The actress initially said she was taking some time off and would return so viewers assumed she was on vacation. Soon after came the news that Morgan was going on recurring status and she wanted to "take a step back" from the soap. She said she had been thinking about it since December of last year and spoilers began announcing Amanda's return.

7 DAYS AGO