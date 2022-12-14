Read full article on original website
Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport
Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
LCU mourns loss of longtime faculty member
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With great sorrow, Louisiana Christian University announces the death of longtime faculty member Tim Roper, who died Monday after an extended illness following surgery a year ago. Roper was a professor of art for 18 years at LCU, teaching painting and drawing, and graphic and...
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon.
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
Rapides Sheriff detectives investigating shooting on Cavan Circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the investigation into a shooting earlier this month. As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation into the December 5th shooting on Cavan Circle, Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29 of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned through their investigation Henderson was also wanted by the Alexandria Police Department for weapons charges including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, project RESTOR was approved, which will offer immediate relief to low, medium and fixed-income...
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan
Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trial date was set for Markese Harrell, 27 of Alexandria, accused in connection with the death of an inmate while inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 19. Harrell will go to trial on March 6, 2023. He faces...
'Magic Christmas' Lights Show in Alexandria is Well Worth the Trip
If you want to jaunt up I-49 and visit Alexandria, you can see one of my personal favorites. It's called "Magic Christmas" and it's a long-time favorite in the CENLA area.
Scott Police search for burglary suspect
Scott Police are looking for a suspect caught burglarizing a business.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested following a shooting earlier this month and is being held on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Severe weather blog: closures and information
(KALB) - Severe weather passed through the Central Louisiana area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. See information for closings and submission of damage photos below. We’re told in Natchitoches Parish there were two weather-related accidents and a few downed tree limbs. However, there was no significant damage reported. We have no reports of anything significant in Grant Parish other than a downed tree. Vernon Parish did not report any significant damage either.
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers
If you love "treasure hunting" for great deals on everything from electronics to cleaning supplies, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount store is opening this week in Louisiana that will allow you to do just that.
