Greenwich, CT

Opinion: Significant changes needed to New Haven schools

We are speeding towards the end of this year and the beginning of a new one, and over the horizon we can see a looming disaster related to public education in New Haven. Yet no one in leadership seems to be able to see or may be deliberately ignoring the approaching disaster.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Opinion: Let's turn Veterans Day into a learning experience in Stamford

An open letter to, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero and the Stamford Board of Education. Columbus Day is special to Stamford citizens of Italian descent. Juneteenth is a special day to Stamford’s citizens of African-American descent. Eid al-Fitr is a day of importance to Stamford’s Muslim citizens...
STAMFORD, CT
Letter to the Editor: Darien Democrats decry reaction to 'Julian is a Mermaid' book

Darien Democrats decry reaction to 'Julián is a Mermaid'. On Dec. 1, the CT GOP launched a verbal assault on our teachers and our superintendent. In a series of tweets throughout the day, the CT GOP posted lies and misinformation alleging that well-respected members of our community are trying to indoctrinate our students through a book, "Julián is a Mermaid," that was approved by the curriculum committee. This book met many of the Board of Education approved district goals.
DARIEN, CT
Letter to the Editor: Horizons at New Canaan Country School annual appeal under way

Horizons at New Canaan Country School appeal under way. On behalf of Horizons at New Canaan Country School, I want to thank this community for your generous support in 2022. Thanks to many of you, we were able to provide more than 400 underserved students in Stamford and Norwalk with year-round academic and enrichment programming to inspire learning, encourage success and close the opportunity gap.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nor'easter brings mostly rain with limited snow to CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A nor'easter expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of Connecticut mostly fizzled on Friday morning, with much of the state receiving rain. A few areas in northern Litchfield County reported 4 to 6 inches of snow,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Wave by the numbers: Darien's winter sports teams tip off 2022-23 season

3-0 Record of the Darien girls ice hockey team in the first week of the season. The Blue Wave sandwiched a 4-0 shutout of Greenwich between matching 7-1 victories against CCC teams Conard/Hall and Simsbury. 7. Goals for Natalie Beach this season. Beach, a sophomore, had a hat trick in...
DARIEN, CT

