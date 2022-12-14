Read full article on original website
'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
Vladimir Putin Footage Shows Ailing Russian Leader Looking Shaky & Unstable As He Grips Chair, Shuffles Feet
New footage of Vladimir Putin showed the Russian leader looking shaky and unstable, fueling rumors that his health is dramatically deteriorating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former intelligence officer appeared to be uncomfortable in a new video captured on Tuesday, sitting awkwardly in a chair during an in-person meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba and leader of the country's communist party.At one point, Putin discreetly wrapped his hand around the arm of his chair, seemingly in an attempt to stabilize himself as they had a recorded discussion. That same day, both attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
New Video Sparks Speculation About 'Drunk' Putin
The Russian president has been known throughout his time in office for his strict diet and refraining from alcohol and other vices.
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims
Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
Washington Examiner
Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories
The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
Kremlin: Russia plans to 'liberate' parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that its forces are still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own. However, the Kremlin has not fully defined the goals of its military campaign, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to incorporate as its own.
KEYT
Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
Keep the pressure on Putin
Despite setbacks on the field, Vladimir Putin has hardened his goal of making Ukraine a Russian vassal. Negotiating an end to the fighting in Ukraine now would reward Putin’s aggression, diminish the gravity of his war crimes, and erode the international principle of non-intervention. Sadly, especially for the Ukraine people, fighting will go on through the winter — and likely beyond — until the pressure on Putin is such that he recognizes defeat on his horizon.
Putin says nuclear tensions 'rising' but Moscow won't deploy first
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nuclear tensions were rising, though he insisted "we have not gone crazy" and Moscow would not be the first to deploy atomic weapons in the Ukraine conflict. "We have not gone crazy, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are," Putin said Wednesday at a meeting of his human rights council.
Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb
Russian President Vladimir Putin drove in a Mercedes across the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The leader spoke to officials about the restoration of the strategically important bridge, which was targeted by a truck bomb on October 8. The explosion took place on Putin’s 70th birthday, with the Russian president accusing Ukrainian forces of the strike.Dec. 5, 2022.
AOL Corp
Russia's Putin says more US prisoner swaps possible
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said more prisoner swaps with the U.S. could be possible if the right compromise is struck. Putin told reporters that "compromises [had] been found" that cleared that way Thursday to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. "We aren’t refusing...
Maria Butina, Russian state TV praise Putin for Bout-Griner prisoner swap: 'Capitulation by America'
Russia state media and lawmakers are praising Vladimir Putin for orchestrating the Viktor Bout-Brittney Griner prisoner swap with the U.S., saying America has “shown its defeat.”
US News and World Report
Russian State Media Lauds Putin's 'Win' on Viktor Bout Exchange
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian state media on Friday lauded President Vladimir Putin for "winning" a prisoner exchange with the United States by swapping U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. "Everyone will forget about Griner tomorrow," Russian state television host Yevgeny Popov wrote on Telegram on Thursday....
