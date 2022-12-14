ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
whio.com

Man gets 12 years for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter

JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — One of three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for assisting him before the FBI broke up the scheme in 2020. Pete Musico was...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy