Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Budget, borrow and ask the butcher: a first timer’s guide to hosting Christmas
I’m hosting our family’s Christmas for the first time this year. With less than three weeks to the day, I’m making a list, and checking it twice. What should we cook? How do we put a tree up? Do we continue traditions or seize the opportunity to make our own? And, maybe most importantly, what isn’t even on the radar?
foodgressing.com
White Spot Christmas 2022 – Christmas Features
Celebrate the holiday season with turkey at White Spot – with two ways to enjoy. From December 12 to January 2 choose from their ready-to-eat Traditional Turkey Dinner available for dine-in, takeout or delivery, OR take home our Heat & Serve Dinner for Two available for takeout & delivery.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
‘Dispense with tradition’: Otegha Uwagba’s new food rules for Christmas
The bestselling author on why you should ditch the classic festive fare for the foods you truly love this year
travelawaits.com
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
Upworthy
Santa gets a boyfriend in Christmas ad and it's winning hearts
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and one released in 2021, featuring a gay love story, is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film "When Harry met Santa." Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
macaronikid.com
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun THIS WEEKEND!
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun happening this weekend!. • Photo Opportunity with Santa (available before 10am only) • Small Coca-Cola bear/ornament (while supplies last) • Raffle Entry for Grand Prize Plush. Saturday Dec. 10th. Check-in 8:30 am. Only $12 / person. Tickets.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Tanger Outlets Foxwoods to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
WJHG-TV
Stuff the Bus Toy Drive
Icing is everywhere in the studio this morning. Head to WJHG social pages to vote on which Gingerbread House won. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two. Snacks, falling roofs, and pretzel stick log cabins, who will reign champion in this year's Gingerbread House Completion?. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition.
Comments / 0