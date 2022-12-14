Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PINE...EASTERN CARLTON AND WEST CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 430 PM CST, an area of heavy snow were along a line extending from Fond Du Lac Band Cloquet Area, to near Holyoke, and moving south at 15 mph. Expect visibility to fall to as low as half a mile in heavy snow. Roads will become snow covered. This area of heavy snow will be near Holyoke around 435 PM CST. Wrenshall around 445 PM CST. Nemadji around 515 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Harlis, Belden, Pleasant Valley, Scotts Corner, Duquette, Nickerson, Kerrick and Jay Cooke State Park. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded heavy snow squalls are possible this evening and overnight. These may temporarily reduce visibilities to 1/4 of a mile or less and can be very dangerous.
Snow Squall Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 500 PM CST. * At 359 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Toivola, or 13 miles southeast of Hibbing, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Hibbing, Floodwood, Toivola, Meadowlands, Elmer, Island, and Little Swan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, the latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. In South Dakota, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry TORNADO WATCH 585, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
