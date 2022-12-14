Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
The Tragic 2017 Death Of Star Chef Darren Simpson
At merely 21, chef Darren Simpson had accomplished what many aspiring chefs his age could only dream of. After two years of working as a professional chef, he was named the U.K.'s Young Chef of the year, becoming the youngest person to win the prestigious title, per The Daily Telegraph. Born in Northern Ireland, Simpson dreamt of making cooking his career after a family friend who was a chef by profession inspired him, per The Scotsman. He started his career in London, where he worked at the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche before moving back to Ireland. Back home, he worked in another acclaimed restaurant Roscoff, per Good Food.
BBC
Mahek Bukhari: Murder-accused TikTok star released from prison
A TikTok influencer and five others accused of murdering two men who died in a crash have been released from prison on bail. Mahek Bukhari, 23, denies the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died when their car left the...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix: William screamed at me during summit, says Harry
Prince Harry has described how "terrifying" it was to have his brother "scream and shout" at him when they met to discuss his and Meghan's future. In a Netflix series, Prince Harry says it was his decision, not Meghan's, to leave after plans for a half-in, half-out royal life were rejected during a family meeting at Sandringham.
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Police hunt for man, 32, after woman in her 40s is found dead in Sunderland
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland. Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious. The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32,...
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
Security guards trap teenagers attempting to steal judge’s £15,000 motorbike
Security guards foiled a pair of teenagers who tried to steal a judge’s £15,000 motorbike from the car park of a court in London.Footage shows Shay Hollis, 18, of Harrow Drive in Enfield and Deon-Dre Rogers-Barrett, 19, of Ashdown Road in Enfield, and an accomplice who remains at large, attempting to steal a BMW R 1250GS Adventure TE Rallye at Snaresbrook Crown Court.Before they could get away, security guards closed the gates.Hollis and Rogers-Barrett were sentenced to an 18-month supervision order and 21 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months respectively.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear adHolidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangledUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
