A true aviation icon is about to be reborn Down Under. Australian outfit Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) has decided to bring Grumman’s famous Albatross seaplane back to life for modern-day fliers. First unveiled in 1947, the flying boat was used for search and rescue by the United States Air Force, the US Navy and the US Coast Guard before the model was eventually retired in 1995. Until now, that is. AAI is planning to launch a new and improved Albatross as soon as next year. The company, which is based in Australia’s Northern Territory, received the foundation aircraft on Monday that it will...

3 DAYS AGO