BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Mahek Bukhari: Murder-accused TikTok star released from prison
A TikTok influencer and five others accused of murdering two men who died in a crash have been released from prison on bail. Mahek Bukhari, 23, denies the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died when their car left the...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
BBC
Teenager charged over crash in which three died
A teenager has been charged following a fatal crash which claimed three lives near Dumfries. Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident on the A711 on 16 March this year. Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16, died at the scene of...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Teegan Barnard: Havant teen mother's death 'hopefully not in vain' - family
The mother of a 17-year-old who died giving birth has said she hopes her death "wasn't totally in vain". Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019. A delay...
BBC
Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions. Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST. She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He...
BBC
Shaun James murder inquiry: Family still seeking justice 20 years on
The family of a man who was "callously" run over 20 years ago are still seeking justice. Shaun James was 32 when he died in a lane off Steam Mills Road in Cinderford on 15 December 2002. He was seen speaking to the driver of a white van and was...
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Investigation after two boys found dead in London home
An investigation has started after two boys were found dead at a home in Dagenham, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the incident. The boys, aged two and five, were found at the property in Cornwallis Road by emergency...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Doctor denies turning off baby monitor, trial hears
A doctor has denied claims that he did not switch an oxygen monitor attached to a baby girl allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby back on. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the baby, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
