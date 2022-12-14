Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming’s hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
cowboystatedaily.com
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
county17.com
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Details His Budget Proposals that Focus on Wyoming's Future
Governor Mark Gordon's budget proposal emphasizes addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving for future generations, and making some strategic investments. His Administration added details to the budget proposal this week. Those details were presented in 21 supplemental budget letters to the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) this week.
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Leadership Predict Water Fights, Tough Economic Times, Tax Reform Battles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two prominent leaders in the upcoming Wyoming Legislature have a sobering outlook for the future of the state, despite Wyoming being flush with oil and gas revenue and federal COVID-19 money. “We’re on a huge sugar high of one-time money right...
mybighornbasin.com
Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”
More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
oilcity.news
Bird farm hunting area stocks in southeast Wyoming to run out of pheasants by Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — The Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock some hunting areas in southeast Wyoming this week and again during the week of Dec. 19, but will be out of birds by Christmas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. The remaining birds...
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Wyoming
Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Why Working Ranches Should Be Important To Tourists Who Care About Yellowstone Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tourists flock to Yellowstone National Park every year to view its natural wonders, and high on the wildlife-viewing priority list is the chance to see gray wolves and grizzly bears in our nation’s first national park. To gain entrance to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Peterson: Is Civility Behind us?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My years in the Wyoming state Legislature were eventful and enjoyable. I learned much from senior senators who were kind enough to help me along during my first years of service. I was able to meet many good people from across...
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
oilcity.news
Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado River conservation program will pay for reduced water use
As part of a new water conservation program, the Upper Colorado River Commission “is seeking proposals immediately for the voluntary, compensated, and temporary water conservation projects for 2023.”. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are Commission members, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is a partner in the new...
wyo4news.com
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires more big game winter range
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired more big game winter range near Dubois. This 120-acre property sits inside the Commission’s Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and provides important wintering habitat for mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, and many more wildlife species.
