Colorado State

New climate school report details state policy trends in disaster resilience

By Lucia Bragg, Gillian McBride, Jeffrey Schlegelmilch,, Lauren Esposito, State of the Planet
Phys.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oregon State prof warns of climate horror

Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Restoring “Good Fire” to the United States, Other Wildfire-prone Regions May Reduce Influence of Climate

Devastating megafires are becoming more common, owing in part to global warming. A new study suggested that reintroducing "good fire" to the United States and other wildfire-prone areas, as Native Americans once did, could potentially mitigate the role of climate in triggering today's wildfires. Indigenous tribes buffered climate's impact on...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The Guardian

Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit

More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
OREGON STATE
CoinDesk

US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact

U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
Elko Daily Free Press

Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West

Nevada has more public land than nearly any other state – second only to Alaska – making Biden’s plan to increase renewable energy on public lands of key importance to the state. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis) People are also reading…. Policy, politics and progressive commentary. Secretary of the...
NEVADA STATE
The Guardian

Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
Grist

California’s biggest cities ban polystyrene

It’s Friday, December 9, and California’s two biggest cities have banned polystyrene. In a major victory against plastic pollution, city council members in Los Angeles and San Diego voted on Tuesday to ban the distribution of expanded polystyrene, the foamy plastic used in disposable coffee cups and takeout food containers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Electricity transformer funding: a wonky but necessary solution to a critical resilience problem

In early December, 45,000 residents in North Carolina went without power after unknown saboteurs fired on critical electric transformers.  Due to our current transformer shortage, it will take days to fully restore power and replacements will likely cost millions of dollars. This attack clearly demonstrates the vulnerabilities faced by the electric grid and the urgent…
LOUISIANA STATE
TheConversationAU

Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late

About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...

