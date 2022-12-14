New climate school report details state policy trends in disaster resilience

Read full article on original website
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Lebanon-Express
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
natureworldnews.com
Restoring “Good Fire” to the United States, Other Wildfire-prone Regions May Reduce Influence of Climate
Devastating megafires are becoming more common, owing in part to global warming. A new study suggested that reintroducing "good fire" to the United States and other wildfire-prone areas, as Native Americans once did, could potentially mitigate the role of climate in triggering today's wildfires. Indigenous tribes buffered climate's impact on...
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact
U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West
Nevada has more public land than nearly any other state – second only to Alaska – making Biden’s plan to increase renewable energy on public lands of key importance to the state. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis) People are also reading…. Policy, politics and progressive commentary. Secretary of the...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at reporting on crypto miners' potential environmental impact
Three United States lawmakers have introduced legislation that would direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to report on the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto miners. In a Dec. 8 announcement, California Representative Jared Huffman and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said they were “sounding the alarm” on the energy...
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
New federal building standards seek to cut energy use and emissions
The Biden-Harris administration Wednesday announced the first federal building standards designed to reduce energy use while electrifying equipment and appliances in 30% of federal building space by 2030.
Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says
Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
White House to study releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to counter climate change
The White House is orchestrating a five-year-plan on how to counter climate change that will explore how spraying aerosols into the stratosphere can lower temperatures.
Oil companies ‘could doom global efforts’ around climate change, House committee finds
Major oil and gas companies have little intention of taking concrete actions to transition away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy solutions despite their public efforts to be seen as working to address climate change, according to a report released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The...
Grist
California’s biggest cities ban polystyrene
It’s Friday, December 9, and California’s two biggest cities have banned polystyrene. In a major victory against plastic pollution, city council members in Los Angeles and San Diego voted on Tuesday to ban the distribution of expanded polystyrene, the foamy plastic used in disposable coffee cups and takeout food containers.
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
Does Overpopulation Hurt the Planet? Or Should We Solely Blame Governments and Industries?
In November of 2022, planet Earth reached a new milestone: A human population of 8 billion. In case you didn’t realize, that’s a lot of people — and it’s a figure that are leaving many concerned about the overpopulation crisis and its ramifications. But how does overpopulation affect the environment?
Electricity transformer funding: a wonky but necessary solution to a critical resilience problem
In early December, 45,000 residents in North Carolina went without power after unknown saboteurs fired on critical electric transformers. Due to our current transformer shortage, it will take days to fully restore power and replacements will likely cost millions of dollars. This attack clearly demonstrates the vulnerabilities faced by the electric grid and the urgent…
Half of Australia's biggest companies have net-zero emissions plans, but climate action may come too late
About half of Australia’s biggest listed companies have plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, our new analysis has found. We assessed the climate change commitments of 187 companies out of 200 listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX200. Together, these 187 companies produce 32% of Australia’s operational emissions – that is, emissions produced directly from a business’ operations or from the use of its energy products. The net-zero plans represent a significant step for climate change action in Australia. Property developer Lendlease, for example, aims to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040. Fortescue Metals Group, meanwhile, plans to...
