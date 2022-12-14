Read full article on original website
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
Thanksgiving kicked off a COVID surge, and it’s slamming U.S. hospitals already battling the tripledemic: ‘It’s the perfect storm for a terrible holiday season’
Residents of nearly 6% of U.S. counties should mask up due to high levels of COVID hospital admissions, CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, in addition to those who travel by plane, train, or bus.
Doctor explains when children need to go to A&E as he details early Strep A symptoms
The UK is in the midst of a Strep A resurgence following a drop in immunity after the Covid-19 pandemic. A doctor now has revealed the symptoms parents need to watch out for before taking their children to A&E with a suspected case of the illness. Dr Murugesan Raja, a...
Latest Covid-19 infection numbers likely to be affected by postal strike
The latest estimates of Covid-19 infections in the UK are likely to have been affected by the current postal strikes across the country, experts said.Infections are thought to have risen in England and Northern Ireland in late November, while the trend is unclear in Scotland and Wales.But there is greater uncertainty than usual in the estimates, as well as a longer time lag in reporting the data, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is due to a low number of Covid-19 test results received by the ONS, “possibly” as a result of industrial action by postal workers.“For all...
Strep A news – live: More child deaths confirmed in the UK
The number of children under 15 who have died from invasive Strep A illness in the UK has risen to 15, health officials have confirmed.Most recent figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) catalogue 13 fatalities relating to the bacterial infection in England. Meanwhile, one child has died in Northern Ireland and a second in Wales.Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. It comes as NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.Experts have warned the NHS...
BBC
Strep A: Trust looks at plans to control spread in Royal Belfast children's hospital
The Belfast Trust's infection control team are examining how to reduce levels of strep A coming into the Children's Hospital, BBC News NI understands. It comes after a record 227 children were brought to the hospital on Wednesday, the trust says. All routine procedures have been postponed due to pressures...
MedicalXpress
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
Three years after the first COVID case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts told AFP. Last week the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed...
NHS boss warns of ‘tough winter’ ahead as flu cases rise
The national medical director for NHS England has warned it “will undoubtedly be a tough winter” for the health service.Professor Sir Stephen Powis said a rise in flu cases this winter could put pressure on the NHS, as it tries to deal with a cases backlog and Covid-19 patients.He was speaking after receiving his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday.He told the PA news agency: “So we are obviously worried about this winter, it’s the first winter in a few years that we will have seen flu again, and flu in the...
This winter season, people have more than just COVID-19 to worry about
Nearly three years into the pandemic, it’s the holiday season once again, and that means once again, it’s time to navigate COVID-19 precautions with your loved ones.
MedicalXpress
UK nurses stage unprecedented walkout
UK nurses on Thursday staged an unprecedented one-day strike in a fight for better wages and working conditions, despite warnings patients could be put at risk. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland stopped work from 0800 to 2000 GMT after rejecting a pay deal.
MedicalXpress
Beijing crematoriums strain under China COVID wave
Workers at Beijing crematoriums said Friday they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in COVID cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID: New evidence for cause of fatigue syndrome
The diagnosis and treatment of long COVID syndrome (LCS) is still very difficult, and there is only little knowledge about the factors causing accompanying symptoms. Researchers at the Joint Metabolome Facility of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna have now presented new evidence of triggers for fatigue following SARS-COV-2 infection.
Death of child, 4, in Ireland, confirmed as Strep A
An invasive form of Strep A has been linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland, bringing the number of children to have died with the infection in recent weeks to 10.The Health Service Executive (HSE) had been investigating whether invasive Group A streptococcal had been a factor in the death of the child in the north east area of the country.“We can now confirm that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with their death,” it said.Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school...
MedicalXpress
Medic's death highlights COVID strain on China hospitals
The death of a young medical student in China ignited concern Thursday over the strain on the country's healthcare system as staff battle a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now saying...
MedicalXpress
UK watchdog to probe spike in Strep A drug prices
The UK's competition regulator on Wednesday announced a probe into drug companies for raising prices of antibiotics used to treat Group A Streptococcus (Strep A). At least 17 children have died in the UK from severe cases of Strep A this winter season, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
BBC
Strep A among Carmarthenshire school scarlet fever outbreak
Three cases of invasive strep A have been identified in an outbreak of scarlet fever at a primary school. Carmarthenshire's Brynaman Primary School has seen 30 reported cases of scarlet fever in its pupils. Two children were admitted to hospital - one of them to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID rehab program shows 'impressive results'
A rehabilitation program that helps people with long COVID reduce their symptoms and increase activity levels has shown "impressive" results, say scientists. It is based on a gradual or paced increase in a patient's physical activity. Before the start of the program, the people taking part in the program were...
MedicalXpress
UK briefing: Racism is 'fundamental cause' of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities
Racism is the "fundamental cause" of COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among ethnic minority groups, according to a newly published briefing from the Runnymede Trust and The University of Manchester's Center on the Dynamics of Ethnicity. During the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the U.K., explanations for the lower vaccination...
MedicalXpress
Novel subtype of nasopharyngeal carcinoma and Epstein-Barr virus–associated immune suppression discovered
Researchers from the Department of Clinical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) discovered a novel subtype of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)–positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and EBV-associated immunosuppression in the tumor-microenvironment (TME). These findings have provided novel insights into the traditional NPC...
MedicalXpress
Study finds surprising risks for COVID-19 infection
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers have identified several characteristics—including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size—that increased the risk of infection and many other characteristics—including mask-wearing and using vitamin D—that decreased it. They also identified the things that increased or decreased the risk of a severe course of COVID-19. Some of these findings are unexpected.
