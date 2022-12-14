Hypertension, diabetes, stroke kill more people than infectious diseases and should get a 'Global Fund,' says professor

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
MedicalXpress
Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID
When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
MedicalXpress
Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
Breaking a bone in childhood is not just a rite of passage. It could be a warning sign of future fracture risk and osteoporosis. A history of prior fracture is one of the strongest predictors of future fractures, yet current guidelines used to determine osteoporosis risk ignore childhood fractures. We...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting May Help Reverse Condition￼
A new preliminary study indicated that type 2 diabetes might not necessarily be a lifelong, chronic disease if intermittent fasting is implemented. Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for patients with type 2 diabetes. Still, experts say that the small sample size used for the research...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
ajmc.com
CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
MedicalXpress
Study confirms link between genetics, neuropsychiatric disorders
A Geisinger study of more than 90,000 patients revealed that approximately one in 100 carried at least one rare gene variant known to increase risk for neuropsychiatric disorders (NPD), such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder, and that a third of those with a variant had a diagnosed mental health condition.
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
MedicalXpress
Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
