Clemson football junior linebacker Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson is turning pro.

Simpson on Wednesday first told ESPN of his intentions. He was not going to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) between Clemson (11-2) and Tennessee (11-2) because of injury.

Simpson is considered by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as one of the top three linebacker prospects and a likely first-round draft pick.

"Definitely a dream come true," he told ESPN. "Me and my family talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what's best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity."

A third-team All-ACC selection this season, Simpson was second on the team with 77 total tackles. He had four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and broke up three passes on his way to being a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Lott Trophy. He finished his Clemson career with nine tackles in the ACC championship game against North Carolina.

Simpson posted a social media message that read in part: "To my teammates, I thank you for putting in the hard work with me these last 3 seasons. We have a lot of memories and laughs that I will always cherish. Finishing with 2 ACC Championships is truly special. I would not have wanted to do this with any other brothers than you guys. Keep being great.

"... I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy is also turning pro and will not play in the bowl game. Most NFL draft experts have Murphy going in the top 10 overall and Simpson going in the back half of the first round.

Luke Easterling of USA TODAY has Murphy fifth and Simpson 22nd. Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports have Murphy fourth and fifth with Simpson 24th and 29th, respectively. Pro Football Focus has Murphy 11th and Simpson 20th.

