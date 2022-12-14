ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Watchung voters approve $16 million school referendum

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 2 days ago
WATCHUNG - Voters on Tuesday approved both questions on the school district's nearly $16 million referendum to fund improvements to borough schools .

Question 1 on the referendum passed by a vote of 584 to 498 and Question 2 passed by a vote of 565 to 507.

Voter turnout for the special school election was 20.7% or 1,085 out of a possible 5,244 voters casting a ballot.

The total cost for Question 1's projects is $12.8 million with state aid of $4.21 million and a cost of $8.59 million for the district. The projects new indoor learning spaces, enhanced security, updated technology infrastructure, ADA compliance, new HVAC and building systems, electrical upgrades, site improvements and roof repairs at both Valley View Middle School and Bayberry Elementary School.

Question 2 projects add an outdoor learning commons and repurposed softball field at Valley View Middle School and air conditioning in both the Bayberry Elementary and Valley View Middle schools' gymnasiums. This question bumps up the total costs by another $2.92 million with $839,622 in state aid and a cost of $2.08 million for taxpayers.

The district serves more than 600 students in pre-K through eighth grade in two schools. Students in grades pre-K to 4 attend Bayberry Elementary School, and students in grades 5 to 8 attend Valley View Middle School. Watchung students attend Watchung Hills Regional High School.

The project would be designed, bid and constructed over a period of approximately three years, school officials said.

With a potential $5 million in state aid to offset principal and interest costs, passage of both ballot questions would prompt a $323 a year increase in property taxes for the average assessed home value of $760,895, according to the school board.

The total cost, with state aid and interest, is $16.73 million, of which borough taxpayers would pay $10.67 million after state aid. The state has deemed 94.5% of the project eligible to receive debt service aid, which means the state will fund approximately 34% of the cost, school officials said.

According to Superintendent George P. Alexis, the referendum is designed to align learning spaces with the district's instructional vision and address important infrastructure needs. It also serves increase the value of property in the municipality

"It includes plans to transform spaces, enhance security, ensure ADA compliance, update technology infrastructure, save energy costs, and improve health and safety by replacing outdated HVAC and building systems," he said. "The community has the opportunity to enhance property values through an investment in its schools and take advantage of state funding through debt service aid, which would reduce the total costs by approximately one third and save taxpayers over $5 million."

