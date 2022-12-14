ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston BOE Hires Graham As Golden Rockets' Coach

By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

WELLSTON – Wellston Board of Education unanimously appointed a proud alumnus and familiar face to serve as the Golden Rockets’ varsity football coach for the upcoming school year.

“It is a tremendous honor to be coaching football at Wellston High School,” said Chris Graham, Wellston High School Class of 1990, after Monday’s BOE meeting. “I appreciate the opportunity and am looking forward to the challenges in the future.”

Graham has worked in the Wellston City School District for around 12-13 years. In addition to being a science teacher, Graham is a former head basketball coach. And Graham has served several tours of duty as an assistant varsity football coach and assistant baseball coach for the Golden Rockets.

“After lengthy discussions with our administrative team, we felt Coach Graham would be the best fit for our program at this time,” Wellston Schools Superintendent Brian Rau said. “Coach Graham’s goals and vision match what we are looking for with respect to commitment and recruitment. I am optimistic and excited about the future of Golden Rocket football.”

Rau said there were four candidates for the coaching position – two internal and two external.

“After having the discussion we had with two individuals, we felt that both internal candidates would have been good for our program moving forward,” he said.

Graham was honored as the Southeast District Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2018 season by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. A longtime Golden Rocket assistant, Graham coached under head coaches Pat Hendershott and Morgan Stevens.

Graham was also the head boys’ basketball coach at Wellston from 2011 through 2016, leading the Golden Rockets to a sectional championship in his first season.

Graham explained his coaching philosophy.

“Football is an accelerated game of life,” he said. “It requires that young men demonstrate the traits of mature adults at a much younger age. Within each football game, there are ups and downs, emotional highs and lows, successes and failures, pain, and adversity. Being able to overcome all of these obstacles requires emotional and mental toughness that is difficult to find, even in the adults of today’s world.”

Graham said football allows coaches to use a game as a platform to teach the players about life.

“There are many critical life skills that players must use to be successful in life and in football,” he said. “Some of these are discipline, work ethic, responsibility, accountability, teamwork, and leadership. It is the job of each coach to be more than just a football coach. They must be a life coach, as well.”

Graham said the best thing about being a coach is teaching players to be better men.

“The main thing I enjoy about coaching is teaching my players much more about being a good person, a good friend, a good student, a good son and a good man,” he said. “I also enjoy the camaraderie between the players and coaches.”

Last season, Coach Karl Justice started the year leading the Golden Rockets, but he resigned after one game. Coach Dan Polcyn accepted the position and finished the season for the team. Wellston went 0-11 overall and 0-6 in the Tri-Valley conference. In 2021, Golden Rockets finished the season 5-6 overall, 4-2 in the conference.

Back in the day, Golden Rockets’ football team was a powerhouse in southeast Ohio. Wellston won back-to-back Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division crowns in 2001 and 2002.

Graham said his goal is to rebuild the program to be successful.

“My goals for the upcoming season are to build and maintain a football program that is successful at all levels, create a coaching staff who are proud members of the Wellston Football Program and are role models to our athletes both on and off the field of play, coordinate weight-room, speed and agility, and leadership skills to maximize athletic ability, maintain a solid youth football program where players learn the needed fundamentals and to create a positive and enthusiastic atmosphere for Friday night football in Wellston,” he said.

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

