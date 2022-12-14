ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Kate Hudson Opens Up About ‘Taking Accountability’ After Matt Bellamy Breakup

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Kate Hudson has learned a lot about herself thanks to her relationships with others. That especially goes for her difficult breakup from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, which the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress opened up about in a recent appearance on Josh Smith’s Reign podcast.

Things got deep when Smith asked Hudson about the ways she is similar to an onion, a funny reference to the title of her newest film , which arrives on Netflix Dec. 23 following a one-week theatrical release in November. “I’m still peeling back those layers,” she laughed.

Related

Diddy Defends Yung Miami, Says She's 'Not My Side Chick' After Announcing Daughter's Birth

12/14/2022

“I think we all are,” continued the actress, who landed a spot on Billboard ‘s Digital Song Sales chart in September 2012 when her feature on the Glee cast’s song “Americano/Dance Again” peaked at No. 61. “We all have to figure out what’s at the core of our own little onion. I think that’s when things started changing for me — when I started taking far more accountability for my own s–t.”

When Smith pressed the Almost Famous star for a life moment that prompted her to start taking accountability — something she said is “liberating” — Hudson brought up her split from Bellamy, with whom she shares 11-year-old son Bing.

“After my second failed baby-daddy relationship,” she said. “That moment for me was like, ‘Now I have to figure this out.'”

Hudson welcomed her first child, now 18-year-old son Ryder, in 2004 with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2007. She was engaged to Bellamy from 2011 to 2014.

“That was really hard for me because I didn’t want that to end,” she said of her relationship with the Muse singer. “I need to figure out what this is in my life, this pattern I keep repeating, and take accountability for it. I think the issue is when people blame everybody else for any challenges or hardships. I don’t want to be friends with that person.”

The Bride Wars star is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa, and the two share 4-year-old daughter Rani.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Mourn the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 14). In a statement sent to People, Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” No cause of death has officially been announced yet. According to the...
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
OK! Magazine

Bradley Cooper Spotted Out With Daughter As Rumors Swirl Surrounding Irina Shayk Reconciliation — Photos

Actor Bradley Cooper was spotted reprising one of his most iconic roles this week, serving as a doting dad to his 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. On Wednesday, November 30, The Hangover star was spotted enjoying some quality time with his child, whom he shares with supermodel ex Irina Shayk, taking a walk in New York City. The dad-daughter duo were spotted walking hand in hand, Cooper appearing all smiles as he carried her pink backpack. The pair’s adorable stroll comes amid rumors that the A Star is Born leading man has reconciled with ex supermodel Shayk, as the pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards

Aside from gifting the world with some pretty iconic moments (ahem, Lizzo bringing 17 female activists on stage to accept an award with her), the 2022 People’s Choice Awards also proved to be an all-out Canadian love fest. The evidence? The multiple adorable moments shared between two Canadian powerhouses, Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds, littered throughout the entire broadcast.
theplaylist.net

Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
Billboard

Justin Timberlake Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Always Lit Everything Up’

Justin Timberlake is the latest to share condolences following the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who died by suicide at age 40 on Wednesday (Dec. 14).  “It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote in a series of tweets. “I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.” He also shared a sweet photo of tWitch holding up Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel,...
SheKnows

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Celebrated a Dazzling Holiday Tradition with Their Daughters

Twinkling stars hung from the sky as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared a sweet kiss in a festive new photo. The romantic moment happened during a trip with their daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to see gorgeous lights, arts, and flowers at the Descanso Gardens yesterday. The family went to celebrate a fun holiday tradition, and the pictures are so cute! “It ain’t Christmas till ya hit @descansogardens baby!!” The People We Hate at the Wedding star captioned a post on Instagram.She also shared a series of beautiful snaps from Los Angeles botanical gardens. In one, their daughters are admiring a gorgeous...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy