Florida State

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
The Point, Dec. 16, 2022: Gainesville commissioners pass new ordinance changing steps for criminal background checks

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers. “Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from running a criminal background check on a candidate until after making a conditional offer of employment.”
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
L. Cane

Florida Cities Named After, Inspired by, or Reminiscent of European Cities

Photo byWikiwopbop at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people don't consider European influences when they think of Florida. They think of beaches, theme parks, and wildlife like alligators and pythons. But believe it or not, there are parts of Florida that were either named after, inspired by, or are somewhat reminiscent of cities in Europe. Here are some examples.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral

Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
