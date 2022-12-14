Photo byWikiwopbop at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people don't consider European influences when they think of Florida. They think of beaches, theme parks, and wildlife like alligators and pythons. But believe it or not, there are parts of Florida that were either named after, inspired by, or are somewhat reminiscent of cities in Europe. Here are some examples.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO