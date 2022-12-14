Read full article on original website
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
wuft.org
The Point, Dec. 16, 2022: Gainesville commissioners pass new ordinance changing steps for criminal background checks
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers. “Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from running a criminal background check on a candidate until after making a conditional offer of employment.”
Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?
Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Florida Cities Named After, Inspired by, or Reminiscent of European Cities
Photo byWikiwopbop at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people don't consider European influences when they think of Florida. They think of beaches, theme parks, and wildlife like alligators and pythons. But believe it or not, there are parts of Florida that were either named after, inspired by, or are somewhat reminiscent of cities in Europe. Here are some examples.
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
Regional Grocery Store Planning to Open a New Location in Florida
Photo byBy Southeastern Grocers - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: JaxDailyRecord and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Great Escapes: Our guide to Cedar Key, Florida
Planning a getaway? Check out Cedar Key, Florida, an Old Florida fishing village destination ~2 hours from Tampa.
wuft.org
The Point, Dec. 15, 2022: Alachua County withdraws from east Gainesville affordable housing project
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Gainesville Sun ($): County votes to withdraw support for affordable housing project in east Gainesville. “The 96-unit development, known as Dogwood Village, was planned for the corner of Southeast Eighth Avenue and Southeast 15th Street, across from Lincoln Park.”
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
iheart.com
Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral
Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say
A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
