WTVC
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing
Of all the inmates at Augusta State Medical Prison in the spring of 2020, no combination may have been more combustible ...
WRDW-TV
Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Court of Appeals Issues a Ruling on Georgia’s Medical Cannabis Licensing Process
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. A complaint alleging corruption in the state's medical marijuana licensing procedure, which authorized two businesses, Florida-based Trulieve and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences, to produce and market cannabis oils, will be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
Transgender state employees sue state after they say they were denied health care coverage
ATLANTA — Two transgender state workers are suing the state of Georgia because they say they were discriminated against because the State Health Care Benefit Plan denied them coverage for transgender-related health care. A third state employee is also joining in on the suit because she said the plan...
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest
Atlanta City Council on Jan. 3 is set to vote on a settlement with a transgender woman who spent more than five months i...
WTVC
Title 1 funding changes result of 2017 federal audit, Tennessee Dept. of Education says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — School districts in Polk County and Bradley County learned this week their federal Title 1 funding would be less in the coming year. Both school districts told us the news came without warning. And they said they had already set plans in place next school year.
WTVC
Georgia Secretary of State calls on lawmakers to end general election runoffs
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia's Secretary of State is calling on the General Assembly to end runoffs in the general election. In a media release Wednesday, Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia's lawmakers to consider alternatives to runoffs when they convene in January. “Georgia is one of the only...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder
A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
As news broke Wednesday that the GBI had charged five people protesting against Atlanta’s new public safety training cen...
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
YAHOO!
Pitts: 8 ideas Fayetteville police should follow, no matter who is next chief
The two finalists for Fayetteville police chief face a tall order when one of them assumes top command next month. The Fayetteville City Council has prioritized a goal to make the city the safest in the state. This comes with a backdrop of a troubling murder rate — just last weekend two people were killed in gun violence.
WTVC
Report: Inadequate child care costs could cost Tennessee billions, including Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inadequate child care costs could be costing Tennessee billions of dollars, according to a report by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education. In Hamilton county alone it's costing millions. Read the report for Hamilton County:. Regional Hamilton 2022 TQEE Child Care Study by WTVC on Scribd.
