Georgia State

Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Court of Appeals Issues a Ruling on Georgia’s Medical Cannabis Licensing Process

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. A complaint alleging corruption in the state's medical marijuana licensing procedure, which authorized two businesses, Florida-based Trulieve and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences, to produce and market cannabis oils, will be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder

A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
JONESBORO, GA
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?

Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

