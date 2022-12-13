Read full article on original website
As we age, maintaining a healthy metabolism in order to stay fit and slim becomes more difficult. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone changes. However, there are a few changes you can make to your daily habits in order to keep your metabolic rate in the best shape possible so that you’re able to lose weight (and keep it off) even as you get older. One such change is cutting out certain foods and prioritizing a well-balanced diet. As it turns out, there are tons of foods that can help support a healthy metabolism—but there are also many that can throw a wrench in your weight loss goals by slowing it down. Unfortunately, that includes one extremely popular breakfast food: bacon.
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Manufacturers make all kinds of health claims, but can taking a dietary supplement actually lower your heart disease risk? A comprehensive analysis of prior research suggests that in certain cases the answer is yes. Some types of supplements – such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) -- do provide a cardiovascular leg up. But many supplements were found to...
When working towards losing weight, starting off your day with a high-protein and gut-healthy breakfast is key for lasting energy and a faster metabolism. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the best yogurt for weight loss, especially if aging healthily is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Shavonne Morrison, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Atlas Tea Club.
New research finds yet another reason to eat almonds: gut health!
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. So many things can happen to our bodies when the bacteria levels are interrupted. Our bodies are protected by what we call good bacteria, but when there is an overgrowth or severe decrease, things get tricky. This is what happens in the patient diagnosed with SIBO. The small intestine’s job is to absorb the nutrients from the food that we eat. The 1000+ types of gut bacteria help provide nutrients to our bodies as well as aid in the absorption of potassium, digesting cellulose, etc.2.
Bloating is common and typically resolves on its own. But if you experience it often, you may wonder if supplements like probiotics can help.
According to two new studies led by Pennsylvania State University, adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to one’s diet can positively affect the composition of the gut microbiome – a collection of trillions of microorganisms living inside the intestinal tract – and lead to better health.
The incidence of being overweight or obese is on the increase throughout the developed world and this has far-reaching implications for individual health and for public health services. In this light, it is important to understand the mechanisms that regulate eating behaviors, in order to help limit calorie intake and assist with weight management. Long-term weight control is achieved by balancing energy intake with energy expenditure, but it seems that not all foods are equal when it comes to their effect on energy intake.
IntroductionIndividuals controlling blood sugar levels may benefit from temporarily eliminating all grains (including whole grains) from their diets. However, it is essential to control the carbs content and GI value of the food you consume because high carbs and GI value can harm diabetic people as they can cause a spike in blood sugar. We’ll find the answer to this question: are quinoa, couscous, and cream of wheat good for diabetics?Glycemic Index and CarbohydratesCream of wheat carbs are three times higher than that of quinoa and couscous.It has 76.5g of carbs per 100g, quinoa has 21.3g of carbs per 100g,...
When you use the bathroom, you may notice changes in your stool, including a greasy appearance. This may have something to do with the intake of certain foods.
