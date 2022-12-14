Read full article on original website
Related
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
House Republicans plan to hold the Biden administration accountable for "recklessly attacking a critical industry" when they take over the Oversight Committee in January
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Democrats a welcome “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol -- newly confident of sidelining Trump-inspired Republicans in Congress and reaching across the aisle to other GOP lawmakers to deliver on bipartisan priorities with President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power
For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
CoinTelegraph
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress
The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post
Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright, who has won reelection in a tough seat while holding more progressive views.
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Don’t worry, be a majority: Dems shrug off Sinema’s switch
Hours after Kyrsten Sinema publicly declared she'd switch her party to Independent, Democrats were already back to feeling reassured in their 51-seat majority.
MSNBC
For Dems, there’s a big difference between 51 and 50 Senate seats
A few weeks ago, after U.S. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada were called for the Democratic incumbents, an important truth came into focus: Republicans, who had high expectations about taking control of the chamber, had come up short. No matter what happened in Georgia’s runoff election, the GOP would be in the minority.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats aim big before GOP takes over House
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Democrats who control both the House and Senate have ambitious to-do lists before Congress adjourns this year. What they lack are bipartisan agreements and commitments inside their party about what can or should get to President Biden’s desk in December.
Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans for sensitive voter information that the lawmakers made as part of an inquiry into the 2020 election, which they falsely charged was fraudulent. In a motion filed Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of State and attorney general’s...
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, beats challenge to House Democratic leadership position
Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.
Comments / 0