Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how he would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking…
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat. However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is...
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill. Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
Virginia lawmakers call on Senate to remove ERA ratification deadline
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to remove a long-passed deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Donald Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly say...
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
Senate passes Barr’s CAROL Act to honor late wife
This will prevent families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls, and Carol's entire family," said Congressman Barr.
Bill named for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife heads to president
The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act passed the House unanimously on Monday after being approved by the U.S. Senate last week.
Democrat Woelfel Selected Senate Minority Leader
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature. Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate. “I am grateful...
