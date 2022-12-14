ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how he would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking…
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
The Hill

Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill.  Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia lawmakers call on Senate to remove ERA ratification deadline

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to remove a long-passed deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Donald Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly say...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
MAINE STATE
lootpress.com

Democrat Woelfel Selected Senate Minority Leader

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature. Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate. “I am grateful...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

 https://ForwardKY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy