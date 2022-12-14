ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown ready to punch semifinal tickets

By Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCF1s_0jiQSKc800

Congratulations, fantasy playoff qualifiers. There aren't many feelings in imaginary sports quite as satisfying as seeing that little * next to your team name in the standings. You did it, folks. The next step, of course, is to advance to Week 16.

If you happen to have this guy on your fantasy squad, we like your chances to head to the semis...

117.3 - Just in case you hadn't noticed, Jalen Hurts has surged to the top of the league in passer-rating at 108.2. After the season's first six weeks, his rating was a perfectly respectable 98.4. Following the Eagles' bye in Week 7, Hurts has been as scorching hot as any passer in the league. He's tossed 16 touchdown passes and just one pick over his last seven games, completing 69.1 percent of his throws at 8.1 yards per attempt.

Hurts' rating since the bye is an obscene 117.3. If he did that over a full season, it would be the sixth highest passer-rating in league history.

74 - It's been 74 days since Mike Evans last scored a touchdown, which is a crazy thing to write. We're talking about a player who found the end zone 27 times in his two previous seasons. He had a long walk-in touchdown negated by a holding penalty on Sunday, just to twist the metaphorical knife. If you're looking for reasons to remain hopeful, he's coming off a nine-target week and he's already seen 98 opportunities through 12 games, so he's probably gonna finish the year around 130. That's well above his recent full-season target totals.

Evans' share of red-zone receptions isn't dramatically different compared to last year, for what it's worth (16.2 vs. 16.0). Tampa Bay's offense averaged 2.5 passing TDs per game last season and they're down to 1.3 in 2022, so pretty much every member of the Bucs receiving corps is suffering. Also, it's worth noting that Evans and Tom Brady top the leaderboard of players who have lost fantasy points due to PI flags and other penalties.

31.4 - Evan Engram scored 31.4 percent of his season's fantasy points against the Titans in Week 14, vaulting him to the overall TE4 on the year. This is at once an indictment of Tennessee's defense and the tight end position generally. Engram had some camp buzz back in the summer, as he'd quickly developed chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. But nothing that he'd done on the field this season (or in any other season) suggested a 30-plus fantasy point eruption was within his range of outcomes. And yet...

If you're interested in perhaps picking on the defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, Gerald Everett gets the Titans in Week 15.

19 - Over the past three weeks, Zonovan Knight has forced 19 missed tackles according to PFF, second-most among all running backs behind only Josh Jacobs (21). It's fair to point out that two of the defenses he's faced in this three-game stretch are less-than-intimidating (Chicago and Minnesota), but Knight actually produced nine missed tackles against Buffalo on Sunday. The Bills are one of only four NFL teams holding opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards per game, so that defense is legit. At this point, we have to simply accept that Knight is a good back with fresh legs who rarely goes down on first contact.

New York's upcoming schedule is a gift for fantasy purposes — Detroit, Jacksonville, Seattle — so Knight is nearly unbenchable.

8.7 - Over their last three games, the Green Bay Packers have allowed a league-worst 8.7 yards per pass attempt while also giving up a league-worst 5.7 yards per carry to opposing rushers. So, no, things have not gone according to plan for a defense that was not supposed to be the very worst in the NFL. Fantasy managers have added the Green Bay defense in tens of thousands of leagues this week ahead of the home matchup with the Rams, but let's just please recognize how dreadful this group has been.

6 - It can be argued that the best play in football this season has been a downfield shot to A.J. Brown, who's hauled in six touchdowns on the 16 deep targets he's seen this year. He's caught eight balls on pass attempts traveling 20-plus yards downfield, making six house calls. The man is gaining 18.1 yards per route on these throws. Brown has crossed the goal line five times in his last three games and he seems like a lock to spike at least once against Chicago. If you happen to have him on a roster — and certainly if you're riding with a Hurts-Brown combo — you should cruise into the fantasy semifinals.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Cowboys nearing playoff berth, Jags trying to claw into race

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played many meaningful December games over the last dozen years. They’re usually so far out of the AFC South race by then that mock drafts are the only postseason scenarios that matter to the small-market franchise. But having won three of their last five games — combined with Tennessee’s three-game skid — the Jaguars (5-8) suddenly find themselves in the playoff picture late.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Detroit Free Press

Lions DC Aaron Glenn has so much respect for Jets he wants to 'beat the hell out of them'

Aaron Glenn played eight seasons for the New York Jets and made two Pro Bowls with the team. The franchise gave him a start in his second NFL career, too, as a scout in 2012. Glenn remains "very fond" of the organization today, which is why the second-year Detroit Lions defensive coordinator said he wants to kick the Jets' butt when the Lions play his old team Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson

Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple NFL awards will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Four-star edge Rico Walker commits to Maryland

Maryland added a four-star talent to its class a week before signing day in edge rusher Rico Walker. Walker, a one-time North Carolina commit from Hickory (N.C.) High, was on campus recently and left feeling good about the Terps. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Walker made an official visit to Kentucky this...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Sports

Ohio State recruiting: Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith chooses Buckeyes over Alabama, USC, more

Early signing day for the 2023 recruiting class opens next week, but Ohio State is already off to an impressive start with its 2024 class. Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his commitment to Ohio State Wednesday. Smith, a native of Opa Locka, Florida, chose Ohio State over offers from other top programs like Alabama, USC, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and basically any school that uses wide receivers. He was in demand.
COLUMBUS, OH
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy