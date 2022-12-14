ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
101.9 KING FM

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
Field & Stream

Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History

Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
ALABAMA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE

