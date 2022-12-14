ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeira Beach, FL

observernews.net

Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin History Notes: Two-thirds metal tree is better than none

Dunedin has had a community Christmas Tree for over 140 years. Pioneer stories and diaries mentions that the community of Dunedin would pick a cedar tree and place it near the waterfront what is known as Edgewater Park today. Families would gather and sing holiday songs around the decorated tree and then exchange gifts to friends and family.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. This family-friendly nature hike will take visitors on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Beach Beacon

Indian Shores holiday events set records

INDIAN SHORES — Police Chief Rick Swann began the “No-Shave November” fundraiser and Holiday Toy Drive back in 2019 during his first year as chief. Back then the Indian Shores Police Department raised $1,500 and collected a respectable amount of toys and children’s clothing in support of two local charities: Santa’s Angels and Clothes To Kids.
INDIAN SHORES, FL
Beach Beacon

Happenings: A&E news and events

ST. PETERSBURG — The SPACEcraft traveling art project recently landed in St. Petersburg’s Azalea Park, 1600 72nd St. N., for the final deployment of its two-plus-year, socially-engaged journey. A special schedule of free creative activities is planned at the site, culminating with a community celebration on Saturday, Jan....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support

With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Ongoing: Markets, groups and activities

INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Beach Beacon

Toymakers revel in ‘labor of love’

Far from the North Pole, a local group is hard at work making toys for kids in need all year long. The Toymakers of East Lake started in 2007 as an outreach ministry of East Lake United Methodist Church. It began as a group of six retirees looking for something to do and has grown to over 300 volunteers.
PALM HARBOR, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel. The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor. The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach sells for $207 million

ST. PETE BEACH — The Sirata Beach Resort has sold for $207 million to a Kentucky hospitality company. The 382-room, 13-acre resort at 5300 Gulf Blvd. sold Thursday to Columbia Sussex, which owns hotels from Florida to Alaska, including the Marriott Tampa Westshore in Tampa and the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

SPCA Tampa Bay celebrates 12 Days of Critters

LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its 12 Days of Critters event. The event got underway Dec. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. All pocket pets — such as small birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even reptiles — can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.
LARGO, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
TAMPA, FL

