observernews.net
Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities
The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade Changes Start Time To Avoid Inclement Weather
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The city of Treasure Island’s annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade will sail along the waterways of the island this Saturday, Dec. 17. Due to the possibility of inclement weather later in the evening, the boat parade will now start at 5:45
destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Beach Beacon
Dunedin History Notes: Two-thirds metal tree is better than none
Dunedin has had a community Christmas Tree for over 140 years. Pioneer stories and diaries mentions that the community of Dunedin would pick a cedar tree and place it near the waterfront what is known as Edgewater Park today. Families would gather and sing holiday songs around the decorated tree and then exchange gifts to friends and family.
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. This family-friendly nature hike will take visitors on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our...
Beach Beacon
Indian Shores holiday events set records
INDIAN SHORES — Police Chief Rick Swann began the “No-Shave November” fundraiser and Holiday Toy Drive back in 2019 during his first year as chief. Back then the Indian Shores Police Department raised $1,500 and collected a respectable amount of toys and children’s clothing in support of two local charities: Santa’s Angels and Clothes To Kids.
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E news and events
ST. PETERSBURG — The SPACEcraft traveling art project recently landed in St. Petersburg’s Azalea Park, 1600 72nd St. N., for the final deployment of its two-plus-year, socially-engaged journey. A special schedule of free creative activities is planned at the site, culminating with a community celebration on Saturday, Jan....
businessobserverfl.com
Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support
With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
Lights of Lake Park celebrates 30 years, $1 million in donations
The Lights of Lake Park was started by Eddie Dow as a fundraiser to give back to Suncoast Hospice for they provided his wife Ruby during her final weeks. It's now raised over $1 million dollars.
Beach Beacon
Ongoing: Markets, groups and activities
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
Beach Beacon
Toymakers revel in ‘labor of love’
Far from the North Pole, a local group is hard at work making toys for kids in need all year long. The Toymakers of East Lake started in 2007 as an outreach ministry of East Lake United Methodist Church. It began as a group of six retirees looking for something to do and has grown to over 300 volunteers.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel. The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor. The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area
Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.
Beach Beacon
Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach sells for $207 million
ST. PETE BEACH — The Sirata Beach Resort has sold for $207 million to a Kentucky hospitality company. The 382-room, 13-acre resort at 5300 Gulf Blvd. sold Thursday to Columbia Sussex, which owns hotels from Florida to Alaska, including the Marriott Tampa Westshore in Tampa and the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater Beach.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Beach Beacon
SPCA Tampa Bay celebrates 12 Days of Critters
LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its 12 Days of Critters event. The event got underway Dec. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. All pocket pets — such as small birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even reptiles — can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
After 48 years, Dunedin’s Chatterbox Family Restaurant has closed
Its last day in operation was yesterday, Monday, Dec. 12.
