FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
aroundosceola.com
Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery
A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
Special 'McDonald's' in Orlando Has Some Pretty Unconventional Menu Items
The menu goes well beyond burgers.
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened.
When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
theapopkavoice.com
Local businessman giving 12 Apopka families $1,000 during 12 Days of Christmas
Central Florida businessman Chris Delgado is giving back to the community for the second year in a row. Delgado, an Apopka resident, has partnered with local schools and non-profits to give away thousands of dollars within 12 days of Christmas through his community-based initiative Orlando Giving. Growing up, Delgado remembers...
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee
“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
wogx.com
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
Just a reminder that 'Riverdance' is going to tap its way into Orlando in January
Outlasting all of the comedy skits from the 1990s poking fun at this Irish dance phenomenon and flamboyant then-lead Riverdancer Michael Flatley, Riverdance will jig into the City Beautiful in January to mark its 25th anniversary. This long-running showcase of traditional Irish music and dance will celebrate 25 years of exuberant (though stiff-armed) stepdancing and big production numbers n a show cooked up by original composer Bill Whelan, producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan. This touring production promises new "lighting, projection, stage and costume designs." Riverdance happens at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center from Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22, 2023.
wrif.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!
Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
fit.edu
‘You’re Not Here By Accident’: Through Example, Alumnus Justin Flowers Leads His Community Toward Growth and Connection
Justin Flowers ’19 M.A. takes pride in supporting his community in the Wiregrass area of Alabama through leadership and advocacy. Flowers, who graduated with a master’s in organizational leadership, works as the regional director for Volunteers of America. Volunteers of America is a nonprofit that offers services to underserved populations, such as veterans, individuals with intellectual disabilities and low-income households.
Fast-growing tech firm moves HQ to former EA office
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. There was a never doubt for Danny Jenkins or ThreatLocker Inc. When the Maitland-based cybersecurity company began to run out of room at its old...
ocfl.net
Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Distribute Toy Drive Donations to Orlo Vista Families
To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.
theapopkavoice.com
Taste of Apopka winners announced
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighters surprise 11-year-old boy they helped to deliver a decade earlier
DELTONA, Fla. - Firefighters in Deltona, Florida made a special visit Thursday to the home of a boy they helped deliver 11 years ago. Susan Rubi credits the paramedics for saving her son Jacks' life after she unexpectedly went into labor at 26 weeks. "Doing what they did especially as...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
