Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mulletwrapper.net
OWA Theatre Christmas Show scheduled Dec. 18-23
OWA Theater in Foley will transform into a winter wonderland for an original Christmas play the whole family from Dec. 18 – 23. Enjoy the story of main character, Bastian, who breaks a “not-so-magical” family heirloom. Once asleep, he finds himself aboard the Holiday Express where he will travel far and beyond to meet friends and a familiar foe, revealing that the heirloom holds more wonders than he could ever imagine. More show details and ticket options can be found at visitowa.com or by calling (251) 369-6100.
mulletwrapper.net
Fisher’s Breakfast w. Santa Dec. 17, kids crafts Dec. 18-22
Fisher’s Breakfast w. Santa Dec. 17, kids crafts Dec. 18-22 Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina will host a Christmas Brunch Buffet with Santa on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet includes a pancake decorating station and hot chocolate bar. Reservations are available by calling 251-981-7305. Fishers...
mulletwrapper.net
Gulf Shores Garden Club seminar is Feb. 1
The Gulf Shores Garden Club 30th Annual Floral Seminar will be February 1, 2023, at the Erie Myers Civic Center. The theme this year is “A Time To Celebrate With Flowers.” The tickets cost $25.00. This includes lunch and door prizes. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Tickets go on sale October 21. Tickets can be purchased at: Thomas Norton Public Library, 221 West 19th Ave, Gulf Shores; Island Enclosures, 3757 Gulf Shores Parkway Suite E, Gulf Shores. Mail orders to: Charlotte Higgins, 1484 Sandpiper Lane, Unit 5, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Checks should be made out to: Gulf Shores Garden Club.
mulletwrapper.net
Tickets on sale for Feb. 4 Mako Masquerade Ball
Tickets are on sale now for the Mako Masquerade Ball and Drawdown at the Orange Beach Events Center, Saturday, February 4, 2023. Enjoy a fun-filled night of music with Fly By Radio, dinner catered by Wolf Bay Lodge, and a chance to win $7,500! A ticket is $75 per person and comes with a drawing to win the jackpot. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the formal event begins at 7:00 pm. BYOB. The annual drawdown is hosted by the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club also known as (MAAAC). MAAAC is a non-profit organization that represents and funds the interests of students at the Orange Beach Elementary, Middle, and High School. MAAAC’s core mission is to raise funds that directly support and enhance our children’s educational experience. For more information contact the MAAAC at (251) 200-8037 or to purchase your tickets go to www.obmaaac.org.
mulletwrapper.net
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 at Erie Meyer Civic Center
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 at Erie Meyer Civic Center. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. Families can enjoy sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Admission is $5, with children 3 and under admitted free. Children will also receive a complimentary picture with Santa. More info: gulfshoresal.gov.
mulletwrapper.net
O.B. Garden Club Game Day & Salad Luncheon is Feb. 15
O.B. Garden Club Game Day & Salad Luncheon is Feb. 15. The 35th Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 10 3 p.m.. This year’s theme is “Wild at Heart” and...
mulletwrapper.net
Elf on Dec. 15 is final Movie at Meyer Park
The third and final film in the Movies at Meyer Park Series sponsored by the City of Gulf Shores is Elf (PG) on Dec. 15. Movies are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. A food truck will be present, and beverages for all ages will also.
mulletwrapper.net
Body, Mind, Spirit Expo Jan. 7 at O.B. Event Center
Body, Mind, Spirit Expo Jan. 7 at O.B. Event Center. Come get a New Year’s reading at The Orange Beach: Body, Mind, Spirit Expo scheduled on January 7 from 10 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The event is a perfect way to spend an afternoon for people who are into alternative health, and wellness tools and products. It will also feature holistic and metaphysical practitioners.
mulletwrapper.net
The Pirates of Lost Treasure seek Secret Santa sponsors
The Pirates of Lost Treasure seek Secret Santa sponsors. The Pirates of Lost Treasure, the Perdido Key based Mardi Gras krewe, is continuing its 25 year tradition of raising money for its Secret Santa program to provide a Merry Christmas to needy families. A member of the Pirates of Lost Treasure takes the parent shopping and spends $100 on each child. Sometimes these are the only gifts these children receive and they often ask for things like shoes and coats. The Pirates help around 100 children annually. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Pirates of Lost Treasure c/o Secret Santa 10447 Sorrento Road, Suite 100, PMB 76, Pensacola, FL 32507. Please make checks payable to PLT Secret Santa. Recipients are mostly referred to the program by churches, schools, and word-of-mouth. For more info, contact Brian Young at perdidosecretsanta@gmail. com.
mulletwrapper.net
Hicks part of Dec. 17 Charlie Brown Christmas
The 13th annual family-friendly Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas is taking place on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre Mobile. The show features The Joe Cool Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. This year’s show will also feature American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, a former Pleasure Island resident who went on to multiple residencies at a Las Vegas casino, and a part in a broadway production of Greece. Tickets are on sale online and in person at the Saenger or at the event. Call 251-208-7381 for more info.
mulletwrapper.net
SBCT’s The Odd Couple (female version) opens on Jan. 5
SBCT’s The Odd Couple (female version) opens on Jan. 5. South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version) Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-15, with evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. aReed Beaman is the director. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Brought to you by Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s.
mulletwrapper.net
Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Wreaths Across America Ceremony Dec. 17
Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Wreaths Across America Ceremony Dec. 17. It will take five semi-trialers to transport the 25,000 wreaths that volunteers plan to place in front of graves onboard NAS Pensacola on Dec. 17. The occasion is the Wreaths Across America program organized to remember and honor our fallen veterans. This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is at Barrancas National Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.
mulletwrapper.net
Elberta Middle FCCLA Supports Police Dept.Angel Tree
Elberta Middle FCCLA Supports Police Dept.Angel Tree. Elberta Middle School’s chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) raised funds to sponsor eight children from the Elberta Police Department Angel Tree. They also raised additional funds to purchase supplies for all faculty and staff at their school. Twenty-eight members went shopping for all items after school on December 7 and organized them to hand out on December 9.
mulletwrapper.net
Christmas Sharing At Catholic Social Services
Each year members of Catholic churches in Baldwin County purchase specific gifts for children in need who register with Catholic Social Services in Robertsdale for the Christmas Sharing Program. CSS offers help for all ages including emergency assistance, legal immigration services, To Be Options for pregnant women, Backpack Program for students, and Senior Bags. It also operates the Second Hand Blessings Thrift Store next to the office building. Pictured: This year Kevin and Pami McKinney, representing St. Joseph Church in Lillian, delivered more than 40 gifts for 13 boys and girls. Accepting the donations is CSS Director Angela Hickey.
mulletwrapper.net
McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic partners with Inspire
McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic partners with Inspire. Drs. E. Gaylon McCollough and Brentley R. Taylor of the Gulf Shores’ based McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic have partnered with Inspire Aesthetics, a national plastic surgery network of elite practices. With the addition of the McCollough clinic, skin center and total health spa, located at Craft Farms, Inspire’s geographic footprint is now in the Gulf Coasts of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Plus, it further enhances Inspire’s best-in-class provider base. More info: mccolloughinstitute.com.
mulletwrapper.net
BCSD Superintendent warns parents that vape devices being used to inhale THC
BCSD Superintendent warns parents that vape devices being used to inhale THC. Narcan kits used to treat fentanyl overdoses are available in all district schools. At a recent press conference and a letter sent out to Baldwin County Public Schools parents, Superintendent Eddie Tyler stated that although there is no drug problem in the schools he oversees, he wanted to alert parents about the dangers of drug-laced vape pens and issue a wake-up call to our Baldwin County communities to what is happening with vape devices being used to inhale THC and the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Comments / 0