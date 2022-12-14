Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Following Pain and Uncertainly in the Aftermath of the Michigan Loss, The Buckeyes “Can't Feel Sorry For Yourself Anymore” As They Refocus For the CFP
Tanner McCalister thought it was over. He wasn’t the only one. “Maybe a New Year’s Six bowl,” the Buckeye safety thought, but surely not a College Football Playoff berth. Not after a 22-point loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, and in Columbus no less.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer transfer portal OT
The Ohio State football team has offered a scholarship to offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius. Let’s see if Ohio State can grab him. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have been extremely busy over this past month. Between recruiting for the 2023 class, preparing to play Georgia, and handling coaching staff changes, the Buckeyes have been at it nonstop.
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Detroit News
Gambling experts: Michigan in great position, but may be underdog in OSU rematch
Michigan football has spent the last two seasons exorcising demons, finally getting over the hump when it came to beating Ohio State, winning Big Ten championships and making the College Football Playoff. Next up on the to-do list: Winning a game in the CFP. Ohio State is the only Big...
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Ohio State Linebacker Announces Decision On His Football Future
One of Ohio State's leading tacklers is reportedly coming back to Columbus next year. Per Buckeyes beat writer Cameron Teague, senior linebacker Steele Chambers says he plans to return to OSU for one more season before taking the next step to the pros. Chambers has enjoyed a very strong second...
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Police: Shots fired outside Columbus school hours after loaded gun found on grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work.
Man shot several times on the way to his car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
