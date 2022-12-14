ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer transfer portal OT

The Ohio State football team has offered a scholarship to offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius. Let’s see if Ohio State can grab him. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have been extremely busy over this past month. Between recruiting for the 2023 class, preparing to play Georgia, and handling coaching staff changes, the Buckeyes have been at it nonstop.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub

This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot several times on the way to his car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
