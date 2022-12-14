Read full article on original website
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Tree Hugger
International Energy Agency Says Heat Pumps Are Hot
The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a special report, "The Future of Heat Pumps," in which they start with a strong statement: "Heat pumps, powered by low-emissions electricity, are the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating." “Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
retrofitmagazine.com
NEU Names Executive Director
NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete—a uniquely positioned center providing access to technologies and the knowledge needed to effectively and safely produce and place carbon neutral concrete in the built environment—announces the appointment of Dean A. Frank, P.E., to serve as executive director of NEU.
retrofitmagazine.com
Accoya USA Manufacturing Facility Is on Schedule to Begin Production in 2024
Accoya USA LLC broke ground on its U.S. manufacturing facility in June and is on track to begin manufacturing Accoya, the ultra-high performance sustainable wood, in early 2024. The plant is a joint venture between Accsys, the only acetylated wood producer in the world, and Eastman a global specialty materials company. As part of the joint venture, Accsys leverages Eastman’s world-class acetyl production capabilities to produce its Accoya wood products.
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has officially released the 2022 edition of its annual Sustainability Report, titled “Connecting Our Industry to Reach Our Potential.” The report chronicles the ongoing adoption of +Vantage Vinyl verification across the industry. The +Vantage Vinyl sustainability initiative drives improvements by jointly identifying the most relevant potential performance improvement areas for companies operating within the vinyl supply chain and having company commitments verified by an independent third-party program.
retrofitmagazine.com
Demand for Design Services Slows
Demand for design services from architecture firms continued to decrease in November, according to a new report from The American Institute of Architects (AIA). The pace of decline during November accelerated from October, posting an Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score of 46.6 from 47.7 (any score below 50 indicates a decline in firm billings). The pace of inquiries into new projects slowed, but remained positive with a score of 52.0, however new design contracts remained in negative territory with a score of 46.9.
retrofitmagazine.com
Deliver Sanitary Air to Food-process Rooms
Johnson Controls has enhanced its product line of FRICK AcuAir Hygienic Air units with the goal of reducing overall delivery times and improving customer experiences. The line of precision-engineered systems now includes a standard mixed air-style product line featuring 19 models (ranging from 7K – 100K) and has been designed to improve the delivery of sanitary air to food-process rooms. Using standardized models allows proposals and submittal packages capable of delivery within hours, makes it possible for food processing plants to receive the units when they need them and avoid interruption.
retrofitmagazine.com
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation Report Forecasts Challenging 2023
In what is likely to be a more challenging year for both the economy and the equipment finance industry, the 2023 forecast for equipment and software investment growth is 4.2 percent, according to the 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook. The report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation also forecasts sluggish U.S. GDP growth of 0.9 percent (annualized) due to a mild recession that is expected to begin midway through the year. The Foundation’s report is focused on the $1.16 trillion equipment leasing and finance industry and highlights key trends in equipment investment, placing them in the context of the broader U.S. economic climate.
retrofitmagazine.com
Schonox HPS North America and Sika Corp. Strengthen Alliance
Schönox HPS North America Inc. and Sika Corporation further strengthened their strategic alliance, announcing Sika’s minority investment in the Florence, Ala.-based firm. The investment underscores and accelerates Sika’s growth in the U.S. floorcovering market and premium installation solutions. Schönox HPS North America continues its rapid expansion, marketing,...
RideApart
France Launches Program To Help Independent Fuel Stations Electrify
The vast majority of electric charging stations are located in cities. That's no secret to EV owners. Consequently, this urban-based charging network doesn’t bode well for the travel prospects of future EV models. France is introducing a new incentive program for that reason, helping suburban and rural fuel stations electrify.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
From design to landfill: the lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and polyester) existed during […]
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
