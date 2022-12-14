Read full article on original website
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals
Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate
Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year
Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
McDonald's Is Serving Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 3 Days
The 20 straight days of deals from McDonald’s is now in its second week if that is the kind of thing you are tracking. Naturally, there will be some freebies and deals to nab in the coming days. The most immediate concern is that you can wind up with...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
Woman Sues TGI Friday's Because Her Mozzarella Sticks Order Arrived Mozz-Free
It appears that a wild lawsuit against TGI Friday’s is moving forward. According to The Washington Post, an Illinois woman named Amy Joseph claims that an order she placed from the popular restaurant chain for “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” arrived, yet were filled with cheddar, rather than mozzarella. Now the woman is ironically suing for cheddar, stating the branding, which prominently features a picture of mozzarella sticks, is misleading.
Woman refuses to pay full price for Big Mac: uses Big Mac hack to get a smaller version of the Mac for a smaller price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family member once confided that his girlfriend refused to pay full price for a Big Mac when she could use a fast food hack to get a smaller Big Mac for a smaller price.
