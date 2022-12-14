ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: AFC East 'Pretty Remarkable'

By David Harrison
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxmQo_0jiQQODS00

Something rarely seen this late in the season is a division full of winners, yet the New England Patriots and AFC East have done exactly that.

Following their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night , the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive and advanced to 7-6 on the season.

That means the AFC East now has four teams all above .500 as we near mid-December and are just one month from the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

When we sat down to talk with former Patriots tight end and future Hall-of-Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski about his latest efforts in spreading goodwill, we also asked him about the state of his old division.

"Yeah, that's pretty wild (and) it's rare that you see that," Gronkowski said about his former team earning a winning record yet still sitting at the bottom of their division. "It's pretty remarkable to see everyone (in the AFC East) with a winning record and I would say two or three of those teams are going to go to the playoffs."

Gronkowski took time out of his busy schedule to talk football, and to also share the good works he has been doing in tandem with USAA and the Recycled Ride program.

Recently, the group helped secure a modified vehicle they then provided for Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Jonny Flores.

And while the efforts of Gronkowski and his partners will help Flores and his family where they're trying to go, the days of the Hall of Famer helping New England do the same are in the past.

Presently, three AFC East Division teams hold playoff spots, including New England.

The odd team out right now is the New York Jets, who have a matching record with the Patriots but sit on the outside because of their three divisional losses this season.

New York isn't the only team above .500 currently without a seat at the postseason table in the AFC as the Los Angeles Chargers join them, also at 7-6.

The difference here is while the Jets are in last place in their division, the Chargers are second-best in the AFC West.

On the NFC side of things, only one team without a current playoff spot - the Seattle Seahawks - has a winning record.

Gronkowski did mention how tough the road ahead is for New England however, with upcoming contests against division rivals like the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, and a conference matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Currently, the Patriots have just a 39-percent chance of making the playoffs but have already become a part of something rarely seen.

A division with four winning teams, just four games from the end of the regular season.

Hear the full conversation with Gronkowski, here .

Comments / 0

