Pepsi distributor moving to new North Myrtle Beach commerce park
A Pepsi distributor will be the first company to move into a new commerce park in North Myrtle Beach. Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) on Thursday announced plans to leave its Conway warehouse for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park on Water Tower Road. The company is investing more than $15 million in a new 164,850-square-foot distribution hub. The expansion will keep 146 jobs in Horry County and create 27 positions.
Horry County Council mulls tax increase to expand public safety services
Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month. County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
Virginia Hill Altman loved spending time with her grandchildren
Memorial services for Virginia Hill Altman, 71, will be held Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. in The Hut at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kyle Randle and Chaplain Tommy Moore officiating. Mrs. Altman passed away Dec. 15 in Embrace Hospice House. Born March 16, 1951 in Mullins, she...
Charlotte Sanders was a best friend to many
A memorial service for Charlotte Sanders, 66, will be held in her honor Dec. 17 in Waccamaw Church, located at 508 S.C. 90, Conway. On the morning of Nov. 19, the world lost a wonderful human and an incredible force. A hardworking woman, who tackled every obstacle head-on, Charlotte was...
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
Robert Leo Cooper retired from SCETV
AYNOR-Funeral services for Robert Leo Cooper, 82, will be held Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Becky Jones and the Rev. Kenny Rabon. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Cooper, husband of Linda C. Cooper, went home to be with the...
Vehicle hits and kills pedestrian north of Conway
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening less than a mile north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the pedestrian was walking south on U.S. Highway 701 near Hair Nook Road when a 2002 Toyota Camry also traveling south struck the pedestrian.
Doris Long Peavy loved being outside gardening
Funeral services for Doris Long Peavy, 71, will be held Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Peavy, wife of Howard Peavy, passed away Dec. 15 at her residence with her family by her side.
